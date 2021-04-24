Garmin has launched two new smartwatches in the US – Venu 2 and Venu 2S. The Garmin Venu 2 series offers features such as Health Snapshot, tips on how to improve Fitness Age, sleep score, stress tracking, Body Battery, and more. Also Read - Top 5 smartwatches with menstrual tracker for women: Garmin Lily, Amafit GTS 2 mini, more

In addition, the workout options on the Venu 2 series include activity profiles like HIIT in addition to 25 other built-in indoor and GPS sports apps that include Pilates, cycling, walking, and more. The smartwatches offer 24/7 monitoring of heart rate, Pulse Ox, stress level, hydration level, and more. Also Read - Garmin unveils Lily fitness tracking smartwatch aimed at women

Garmin Venu 2, Venu 2s price

Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2s are both priced at $399.99, which is around Rs 29,900 on conversion and available on the Garmin website. Also Read - Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch launched in India: Price, features and more

Garmin Venu 2 can be bought in 45mm case size in a number of silicone band colour options of Black and Blue with Stainless Steel bezels. Meanwhile, the Venu 2s comes in a 40mm case size with silicone band options of Black, White, and Grey with Gold and Silver dial colour options.

Garmin Venu 2, Venu 2s specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2s both sport an AMOLED display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display resolution is different on the two smartwatches – 416×416 pixels on Venu 2 and 360×360 pixels resolution on the Venu 2s, respectively.

Garmin claims that the battery on the Venu 2S can last for up to 10 days on a single charge, and up to 11 days on Venu 2s, respectively. The smartwatches also feature 5ATM water resistance.

Some key features of the Garmin Venu 2 series are 24/7 health monitoring, sleep score, Fitness Age, Body Battery, and more. Users can check their heart rate, Pulse Ox, stress level, hydration level at any time.

Further, the watches can measure the quality and quantity of sleep and track light, deep, and REM sleep to provide a user’s Sleep Score.

The Fitness Age feature on Venu 2 takes advantage of a user’s chronological age, activity levels, resting heart rate, and BMI to calculate their “fitness age” to help determine how healthy their body is. Meanwhile, Body Battery is an energy-monitoring feature.

Garmin Venu 2 series smartwatches also ship with a feature within the strength-training profile that comes with graphics to show exactly which muscle groups users targeted during any given workout.