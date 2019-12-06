Garmin India has launched two new smartwatches in India – Garmin Venu and Garmin Vivoactive 4. Both come with the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features like advanced sleep with Pulse Ox, new respiration tracking, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities and more.

The Garmin Venu is company’s first ever smartwatch with an AMOLED screen. It features 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display, which helps in saving battery life for longer period. The company claims up to five days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to six hours in GPS + music mode.

On the other hand, the Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatch comes with 1.1-inch display which is sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) type panel. It also offers in stainless steal dial with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the screen. Both watches are developed from the house of Garmin’s own R&D team, and are built to impress the users with enhanced health and wellness monitoring features, claims Garmin.

“We are delighted to introduce Garmin’s first ever AMOLED display smartwatch, Venu in India. This watch will add vibrant colors into the lives of our users and make workouts more fun for them. The new smart watches are additions to Garmin’s ever-expanding active lifestyle range of smartwatches which will help the customers in improving their workout style,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.

Pricing, variants and availablity

The Garmin Venu smartwatch will be available in Granite Blue with Silver Hardware, Black with Slate Hardware, Light sand with Rose Gold Hardware and Black with Gold Hardware color options. All the color models will be available for Rs 37,490. The company will be selling it exclusively on Amazon India till December 15. After that, it will be made available through Tata CLiQ, Myntra, Flipkart and Paytm Mall. Also, the PAN India offline retail stores will also get Garmin Venu for sale.

Coming to the Garmin Vivoactive 4, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 32,590. It will be available through PAN India offline retail stores as well as online retailers like Tata CLiQ, Myntra, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.