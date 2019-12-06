comscore Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features
News

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

Wearables

The Garmin Venu is company's first ever smartwatch with an AMOLED screen. It features 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display, which helps in saving battery life for longer period.

  • Published: December 6, 2019 7:46 PM IST
garmin-venu-garmin-vivoactive-4-smartwatches-india-launch

Garmin India has launched two new smartwatches in India – Garmin Venu and Garmin Vivoactive 4. Both come with the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features like advanced sleep with Pulse Ox, new respiration tracking, abnormal heartrate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities and more.

The Garmin Venu is company’s first ever smartwatch with an AMOLED screen. It features 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display, which helps in saving battery life for longer period. The company claims up to five days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to six hours in GPS + music mode.

Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S and Fenix 6X Pro Solar launched in India: Price, Features

Also Read

Garmin Fenix 6, Fenix 6S and Fenix 6X Pro Solar launched in India: Price, Features

On the other hand, the Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatch comes with 1.1-inch display which is sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) type panel. It also offers in stainless steal dial with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the screen. Both watches are developed from the house of Garmin’s own R&D team, and are built to impress the users with enhanced health and wellness monitoring features, claims Garmin.

“We are delighted to introduce Garmin’s first ever AMOLED display smartwatch, Venu in India. This watch will add vibrant colors into the lives of our users and make workouts more fun for them. The new smart watches are additions to Garmin’s ever-expanding active lifestyle range of smartwatches which will help the customers in improving their workout style,” said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.

Pricing, variants and availablity

The Garmin Venu smartwatch will be available in Granite Blue with Silver Hardware, Black with Slate Hardware, Light sand with Rose Gold Hardware and Black with Gold Hardware color options. All the color models will be available for Rs 37,490. The company will be selling it exclusively on Amazon India till December 15. After that, it will be made available through Tata CLiQ, Myntra, Flipkart and Paytm Mall. Also, the PAN India offline retail stores will also get Garmin Venu for sale.

Watch Video: Top 5 Fitness Trackers to buy in India

Coming to the Garmin Vivoactive 4, the smartwatch is priced at Rs 32,590. It will be available through PAN India offline retail stores as well as online retailers like Tata CLiQ, Myntra, Flipkart and Paytm Mall.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 6, 2019 7:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features
Wearables
Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features
Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report

News

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report

Call of Duty: Mobile crosses 170 million downloads in 2 months

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile crosses 170 million downloads in 2 months

Best budget smartphones to play PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile

Top Products

Best budget smartphones to play PUBG and Call of Duty Mobile

Vodafone Idea will shut down if it doesn't get relief: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Telecom

Vodafone Idea will shut down if it doesn't get relief: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Most Popular

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Charging Speed Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: GCAM mod vs stock camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Top 5 Features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

Wearables

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 alleged India price leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 alleged India price leaked
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite may launch in mid-January 2020: Report
Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150

Deals

Nokia 6.2 gets another price cut in India: How to get it for Rs 12,150
Amazon Mi Days sale begins: Deals on Redmi Y3, Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi 7A and more

Deals

Amazon Mi Days sale begins: Deals on Redmi Y3, Mi A3, Poco F1, Redmi 7A and more

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp New Feature : व्हाट्सएप के एंड्रॉएड यूजर्स को भी मिला कॉल वेटिंग का सपोर्ट

Samsung Galaxy M10s को 7,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart और Amazon नहीं ये है राइट चॉइस

फूड डिलीवरी ऐप से पिज्जा मंगाना पड़ा महंगा, 95 हजार रुपये का लगा चूना

BSNL ने 29 और 47 रुपये वाले STV प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को किया कम

Xiaomi ने अपकमिंग Redmi K30 के कैमरे को किया टीज, 10 दिसंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report
News
Vivo U20's 8GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 17,990 via offline stores: Report
Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

News

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021
Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official

News

Nokia 9 PureView gets Android 10 firmware update: Official
Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi

News

Xiaomi counterfeit products worth Rs 13 lakhs seized in New Delhi
Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s now available for Rs 7,999 via Samsung e-shop: Check features