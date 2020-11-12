comscore Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India: Check price
Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

The new Garmin smartwatches will be available online on Amazon.in, Myntra, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Paytmmall and offline on Helios Watch Stores, Garmin Brand Stores-Pan India.

  • Published: November 12, 2020 11:03 AM IST
Garmin Venu Sq series

Smart wearables maker Garmin on Wednesday launched smartwatch Venu SQ and the Venu SQ Music Edition in India. The new series Venu SQ will be available for Rs 21,090 and the Venu SQ Music will cost 26,2.0, the company said in a statement. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new Shopping button for users in India: Here's how it works

“We at Garmin have always focused on fulfilling the needs of our customers with the best of quality products and high end technological innovations. Today, with the launch of Venu Sq, we are now entering into a new market segment under which people can buy a Garmin smartwatch at a competitive price with premium features including 20 built-in sports apps, on-device music storage, advanced sleep with Pulse Ox2 with the broadest range of 24/7 monitoring features available on the market,” said Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India. Also Read - Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha’s IP to Strengthen Gaming Strategy

The new Garmin smartwatches will be available online on Amazon.in, Myntra, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Paytmmall and offline on Helios Watch Stores, Garmin Brand Stores-Pan India. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live: Top deals on smartphones you should not miss

Garmin Venu SQ features and specifications

The new Venu Sq series has over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps including pilates, yoga, strength training, running, pool swimming, cycling, golf and more. Adding more to it, the Music edition features on-device music storage for phone-free listening.

Apart from the sports app, the smartwatch also comes loaded with health monitoring features including advanced sleep, respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts (high and low), menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, hydration tracking and more.

Bringing more convenience to the users, the Venu Sq supports battery life of up to six days in smartwatch mode, and up to 14 hours in GPS mode. In addition, with Venu Sq Music Edition, download songs or playlists, including those from third-party music services like Spotify and Amazon Music right to the wrist.

Written with agency inputs

  Published Date: November 12, 2020 11:03 AM IST

