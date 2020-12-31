comscore Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element introduced in India: See price and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch launched in India: Price, features and more
News

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch launched in India: Price, features and more

News

Garmin has launched a new smartwatch in its Vivoactive lineup, called the Vivoactive 3 Element in India. Here's all you need to know about it

garmin vivoactive 3 element

Wearable maker Garmin has launched a new smartwatch in its Vivoactive range — the Vivoactive 3 Element — in India. The new smartwatch comes with a number of features such as a heart rate sensor, GPS tracking, VO2 Max sensor, and more. Read on to know more about the new Garmin smartwatch. Also Read - 5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element Price, Availability

The Vivoactive 3 Element comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,990 and will be available to buy via Amazon India, Tata CliQ, and the Garmin online store in India. Also Read - Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

It comes in a single Silver color option. Also Read - Honor Band 6 officially launches: Big AMOLED display, new colors, and more

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element Features, Specs

The smartwatch comes with a round dial and features a 1.2-inch Garmin Chroma display. The display gets a screen resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It is made up of stainless steel and comes with changeable silicone straps.

The Vivoactive 3 Element supports a heart rate sensor and an inbuilt GPS tracker to keep an eye on physical activities. It comes equipped with up to 15 Sports mode, out of which 10 are pre-installed. The modes include cycling, yoga, running, and more.

There is also the presence of a VO2 Max sensor that allows users to track varied hear rates during outdoor activities and workouts to eventually measure the stress levels.  The smartwatch also comes with sleep tracking.

It also comes with 5ATM water resistance, allowing users to submerge the watch in the 50-meter water without any problem. Additionally, the smartwatch can last up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours in GPS mode.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 31, 2020 2:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021
Smart TVs
LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021
Best smartphones under Rs 6,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones under Rs 6,000 in India

Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

Photo Gallery

Best phones under Rs 6,000: Infinix Smart HD 2021, Redmi 7A, more

How to lock your Facebook profile

How To

How to lock your Facebook profile

WhatsApp will not work on these phones from January 1, 2021

Apps

WhatsApp will not work on these phones from January 1, 2021

OnePlus Band is in the works, launch sooner than expected

Wearables

OnePlus Band is in the works, launch sooner than expected

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Organize a virtual party this new year's eve during the curfew

LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021

All Jio to non-Jio voice calls to be free from January 1, 2021

New Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch introduced: See details

Apple new patent hints at keyboard with display keys

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

How to file Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Related Topics

Related Stories

New Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch introduced: See details

Wearables

New Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch introduced: See details
Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India

Wearables

Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India
Honor Band 6 officially launches: AMOLED display and more

Wearables

Honor Band 6 officially launches: AMOLED display and more
Xiaomi set to add Mi Watch Lite to its lineup, spotted in FCC listing

Wearables

Xiaomi set to add Mi Watch Lite to its lineup, spotted in FCC listing
Realme Watch S set for global debut on November 2

Wearables

Realme Watch S set for global debut on November 2

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 10i भारत में 5 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 108 मेगापिक्सल का शानदार कैमरा

Jio का न्यू ईयर गिफ्ट, अब सभी नेटवर्क पर अनलिमिटेड फ्री कॉलिंग

OPPO Reno5 4G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 44 मेगापिक्सल का सेल्फी कैमरा

LG Stylo 7 स्मार्टफोन का डिजाइन आया सामने, Samsung Galaxy Note सीरीज को देगा टक्कर

CES 2021 : Samsung 6 जनवरी को पेश करेगा नए प्रोडक्ट्स, Galaxy 21 सीरीज भी होगी लॉन्च?

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Organize a virtual party this new year's eve during the curfew
Apps
Organize a virtual party this new year's eve during the curfew
LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021

Smart TVs

LG to showcase Transparent OLED at CES 2021
All Jio to non-Jio voice calls to be free from January 1, 2021

Telecom

All Jio to non-Jio voice calls to be free from January 1, 2021
New Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch introduced: See details

Wearables

New Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch introduced: See details
Apple new patent hints at keyboard with display keys

News

Apple new patent hints at keyboard with display keys

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers