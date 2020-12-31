Wearable maker Garmin has launched a new smartwatch in its Vivoactive range — the Vivoactive 3 Element — in India. The new smartwatch comes with a number of features such as a heart rate sensor, GPS tracking, VO2 Max sensor, and more. Read on to know more about the new Garmin smartwatch. Also Read - 5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element Price, Availability

The Vivoactive 3 Element comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,990 and will be available to buy via Amazon India, Tata CliQ, and the Garmin online store in India.

It comes in a single Silver color option.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element Features, Specs

The smartwatch comes with a round dial and features a 1.2-inch Garmin Chroma display. The display gets a screen resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It is made up of stainless steel and comes with changeable silicone straps.

The Vivoactive 3 Element supports a heart rate sensor and an inbuilt GPS tracker to keep an eye on physical activities. It comes equipped with up to 15 Sports mode, out of which 10 are pre-installed. The modes include cycling, yoga, running, and more.

There is also the presence of a VO2 Max sensor that allows users to track varied hear rates during outdoor activities and workouts to eventually measure the stress levels. The smartwatch also comes with sleep tracking.

It also comes with 5ATM water resistance, allowing users to submerge the watch in the 50-meter water without any problem. Additionally, the smartwatch can last up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to 13 hours in GPS mode.