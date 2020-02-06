Garmin Vivomove series launched in India

Garmin has launched its Vivomove series in India starting from Rs 24,990. The Vivomove series is the latest in the company’s hybrid collection in the country. The Vivomove series includes the Vivomove 3/3S, Style and Luxe. All of these wearables sport traditional appearance with modern features. The best part is the real ticking hands and dial details seen in traditional wrist watches.

Garmin Vivomove Series Launched: Price, Features

Garmin Vivomove 3S with silver hardware and granite blue finish is available for Rs 24,990. The model in light gold and dust rose finish is also available for Rs 24,990. The model is also available in other finishes, including rose gold with light sand, rose gold with navy priced at Rs 24,990. Vivomove 3 comes in two finishes: silver with powder grey and slate with black. It is also priced at Rs 24,990. Vivomove Style While with Rose Gold or moss green with silver is available for Rs 29,490.

The model in blush pink with light gold or black pepper with graphite is available for Rs 34,490. Vivomove Luxe light sand with rose gold or black with gold is available for Rs 44,990. The silver or rose gold model with milanese is available for Rs 49,490. The Gold Hardware with White leather is available for Rs 44,990. This is the most premium offering from the company in its hybrid smartwatch lineup.

The Vivomove series is available from Amazon India, Paytm Mall and Garminstore.in. The wearables feature 24/7 health monitoring including body battery. They also offer over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, GPS and Elevate wrist-based heart rate. This is designed to monitor and promote everyday lifestyle. The Vivomove 3/3S comes in two case sizes of 44mm or 39mm. The Style comes with a 42mm aluminum bezel and casing. They also feature an OLED display to show notifications and display step count.