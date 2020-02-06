comscore Garmin Vivomove series launched in India | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Garmin Vivomove series hybrid smartwatch launched in India; starts at Rs 24,990
News

Garmin Vivomove series hybrid smartwatch launched in India; starts at Rs 24,990

Wearables

Garmin Vivomove series comes in four different variants offering up to 4mm casing. They are unique in a way that they feature an OLED panel to display key fitness metrics.

  • Published: February 6, 2020 5:46 PM IST
Garmin Vivomove main

Photo: Garmin

Garmin has launched its Vivomove series in India starting from Rs 24,990. The Vivomove series is the latest in the company’s hybrid collection in the country. The Vivomove series includes the Vivomove 3/3S, Style and Luxe. All of these wearables sport traditional appearance with modern features. The best part is the real ticking hands and dial details seen in traditional wrist watches.

Related Stories


Garmin Vivomove Series Launched: Price, Features

Garmin Vivomove 3S with silver hardware and granite blue finish is available for Rs 24,990. The model in light gold and dust rose finish is also available for Rs 24,990. The model is also available in other finishes, including rose gold with light sand, rose gold with navy priced at Rs 24,990. Vivomove 3 comes in two finishes: silver with powder grey and slate with black. It is also priced at Rs 24,990. Vivomove Style While with Rose Gold or moss green with silver is available for Rs 29,490.

Watch: Top Fitness Trackers

The model in blush pink with light gold or black pepper with graphite is available for Rs 34,490. Vivomove Luxe light sand with rose gold or black with gold is available for Rs 44,990. The silver or rose gold model with milanese is available for Rs 49,490. The Gold Hardware with White leather is available for Rs 44,990. This is the most premium offering from the company in its hybrid smartwatch lineup.

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

Also Read

Garmin Venu, Garmin Vívoactive 4 GPS smartwatches launched in India: Price, availability, features

The Vivomove series is available from Amazon India, Paytm Mall and Garminstore.in. The wearables feature 24/7 health monitoring including body battery. They also offer over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, GPS and Elevate wrist-based heart rate. This is designed to monitor and promote everyday lifestyle. The Vivomove 3/3S comes in two case sizes of 44mm or 39mm. The Style comes with a 42mm aluminum bezel and casing. They also feature an OLED display to show notifications and display step count.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 6, 2020 5:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Top Products
Upcoming 5G Phones in India in 2020
Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more

News

Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more

Garmin Vivomove series launched in India

Wearables

Garmin Vivomove series launched in India

Vodafone shifts all postpaid customers to new branch

Telecom

Vodafone shifts all postpaid customers to new branch

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV series latest update adds new content partners to OxygenPlay

Most Popular

Poco X2 First Impressions

Amazon Echo Studio Review

Philips UpBeat Review

Samsung Galaxy A51 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more

Syska P0511J power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,199

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed

BGR India Giveaway

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Garmin Vivomove series launched in India

Wearables

Garmin Vivomove series launched in India
Realme Buds Air now available on Amazon India too: Check details

Deals

Realme Buds Air now available on Amazon India too: Check details
Huawei Band 4 fitness band will go sale starting February 1

Wearables

Huawei Band 4 fitness band will go sale starting February 1
Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company

Wearables

Oppo Smartwatch first official image teased by company
Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

Wearables

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone Idea ने अपने सभी पोस्टपेड प्लान को एक्सक्लूसिव वोडाफोन रेड ब्रांड के तहत पेश किया

Moto G8 Power अमेजन पर हुआ स्पॉट, Snapdragon 665, 4 बैक कैमरे और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Google की सिक्योरिटी में सेंध लगाए बिना आर्टिस्ट ने 99 फोन के जरिए हैक किया Google Map

Infinix S5 Pro पॉप अप कैमरा, ट्रिपल बैक कैमरा के साथ 10 हजार रुपये से कम में होगा लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9A या Redmi 9 भारत में 11 फरवरी 2020 को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more
News
Amazon Deal of the Day: Vivo U20, Oppo F15, more
Syska P0511J power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,199

News

Syska P0511J power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,199
Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out

News

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.3 update rolling out
Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch

News

Honor 9N update brings January 2020 security patch
WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed

News

WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB data at Re 1 at up to 1Gbps speed