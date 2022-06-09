comscore Garmin launches vivosmart 5 fitness tracker in India: Price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Garmin Vivosmart 5 Fitness Band With Sleep Stages 7 Day Battery And More Launched At Rs 14990
News

Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness band with sleep stages, 7-day battery and more launched at Rs 14,990

Wearables

Garmin Vivosmart 5 band comes with 24 hours heart rate monitor, 7-days battery, all-day stress talking and so on.

Untitled design - 2022-06-09T143921.602

Garmin Vivosmart fitness tracker

Garmin has launched its Vivosmart 5 fitness band in India at a price of Rs 14,990. The highlights of the fitness band include features like body battery energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking, respiration, hydration logging, and 24/7 Heart Rate, fitness age, brighter display and so on. For the unversed, its predecessor Vivosmart 4 was launched in India back in 2019 at Rs 12,990. Also Read - Best smartwatches for runners in India: Apple Watch Series 7, Garmin Fenix 7 and more

The Garmin fitness band comes in Mint, White and Black colour variants. It will be available for purchase on Garmin Brand Store, Amazon, Flipkart and Synergizer starting June 10. Also Read - Top 5 best-selling smartwatch brands in the world

Garmin Vivosmart 5 features and specifications

The fitness tracker comes with a 0.41 x 0.73-inch OLED touchscreen that offers 88 x 154 pixels resolution. As per the company, it offers “66% more screen space with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface compared to its predecessor”.  It comes with a polycarbonate frame and silicone straps. The Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker is compatible with Android as well iOS. Also Read - Mother's Day: Garmin announces discounts on Venu SQ GPS smartwatch series

In terms of health features, it comes with Pulse Ox1, Advanced sleep (with sleep stages), Body Battery energy monitoring, All-day stress tracking, Respiration, Hydration logging, and 24/7 Heart Rate (with abnormal high and low heart rate alerts, as selected by the user) matrix.

The fitness tracker also comes with new feature called “Fitness Age” that shows the current fitness age of the user, which is based on the user’s VO2 max, resting heart rate, and body mass index (BMI). As for sports modes, it comes with walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more.

As claimed by the company, Vivosmart 5 can offer up to 7-days battery life and is “Swim- and shower-proof”.

As per a statement by Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, “We are happy to introduce the vívosmart 5 to our users in India. It is easy to use and offers important health essentials information with a beautiful design. It is a fitness band that is made for users who prefers an active lifestyle and take charge of their health and wellness. Its sleek minimalistic design makes the device light which is an important factor especially when you use it for tracking your sleep.”

The Garmin vivosmart 5 fitness band also offers Safety and tracking features where you just have to press the button for a few seconds to trigger an assistance alert that sends a text message with the user’s location to their set emergency contacts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 2:54 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check details
automobile
Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check details
Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Features

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip, Watch 5 series launch date tipped: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip, Watch 5 series launch date tipped: Check details

Realme's unnamed smartphone with up to 8GB RAM surfaces on Tenna website

Mobiles

Realme's unnamed smartphone with up to 8GB RAM surfaces on Tenna website

Qualcomm aims to beat Apple's M2 chips with Apple engineers

News

Qualcomm aims to beat Apple's M2 chips with Apple engineers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker with 7-days battery life launched in India at Rs 14,990

Qualcomm aims to beat Apple's M2 chips with Apple engineers

Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check details

Microsoft asks Windows PC, Laptop makers to completely switch to SSDs: Report

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to debut in India soon, will challenge Tata Nexon's supremacy

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, check details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video
iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

News

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16
MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video

Hands On

MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video
Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

News

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999