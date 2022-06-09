Garmin has launched its Vivosmart 5 fitness band in India at a price of Rs 14,990. The highlights of the fitness band include features like body battery energy monitoring, all-day stress tracking, respiration, hydration logging, and 24/7 Heart Rate, fitness age, brighter display and so on. For the unversed, its predecessor Vivosmart 4 was launched in India back in 2019 at Rs 12,990. Also Read - Best smartwatches for runners in India: Apple Watch Series 7, Garmin Fenix 7 and more

The Garmin fitness band comes in Mint, White and Black colour variants. It will be available for purchase on Garmin Brand Store, Amazon, Flipkart and Synergizer starting June 10. Also Read - Top 5 best-selling smartwatch brands in the world

Garmin Vivosmart 5 features and specifications

The fitness tracker comes with a 0.41 x 0.73-inch OLED touchscreen that offers 88 x 154 pixels resolution. As per the company, it offers “66% more screen space with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface compared to its predecessor”. It comes with a polycarbonate frame and silicone straps. The Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker is compatible with Android as well iOS. Also Read - Mother's Day: Garmin announces discounts on Venu SQ GPS smartwatch series

In terms of health features, it comes with Pulse Ox1, Advanced sleep (with sleep stages), Body Battery energy monitoring, All-day stress tracking, Respiration, Hydration logging, and 24/7 Heart Rate (with abnormal high and low heart rate alerts, as selected by the user) matrix.

The fitness tracker also comes with new feature called “Fitness Age” that shows the current fitness age of the user, which is based on the user’s VO2 max, resting heart rate, and body mass index (BMI). As for sports modes, it comes with walking, pool swimming, cycling, yoga, cardio and more.

As claimed by the company, Vivosmart 5 can offer up to 7-days battery life and is “Swim- and shower-proof”.

As per a statement by Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, “We are happy to introduce the vívosmart 5 to our users in India. It is easy to use and offers important health essentials information with a beautiful design. It is a fitness band that is made for users who prefers an active lifestyle and take charge of their health and wellness. Its sleek minimalistic design makes the device light which is an important factor especially when you use it for tracking your sleep.”

The Garmin vivosmart 5 fitness band also offers Safety and tracking features where you just have to press the button for a few seconds to trigger an assistance alert that sends a text message with the user’s location to their set emergency contacts.