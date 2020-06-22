comscore Gionee launches 3 new G Buddy Smart ‘Life’ smartwatches in India
Gionee on Monday launched three new smartwatches in India in its Smart ‘Life’ Watches portfolio starting Rs 2,499.

GBuddy Smart 'Life' Watches

Gionee on Monday launched three new smartwatches in India in its Smart ‘Life’ Watches portfolio starting Rs 2,499. The company notes that these fitness and style companions aims to empower users in taking full charge of health, fitness and modern lifestyle in today’s digital age economy. The most affordable Gionee GSW5 smartwatch has been launched for Rs 2,499 whereas the GSW3-Senorita and Gionee GSW4 ‘Always on’ smartwatch will be made available for Rs 3,499 and Rs 4,599, respectively. Also Read - Realme Watch Review: It's all about the form

“After a massive success of our first Smart ‘Life’ Watch in India, we are very excited to launch our latest collection of power packed smart watches. The latest range of our Smart ‘Life’ Watches reflect the widespread desire to be physically active and help motivate health conscious people to stay fit and healthy. These Smart ‘Life’ watches are designed as the perfect style and fitness companion of India’s millennial generation,” said Pardeep Jain, Managing Director, JIPL that manages Gionee in India. Also Read - Gionee 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 1,299

Gionee India in September last year launched Gionee F9 Plus smartphone for Rs 7,690 in the country. The brand is now been managed since 2018 by JIPL Group that earlier launched Karbonn brand of smartphones and accessories in 2009 with Bengaluru-based UTL Group. Also Read - Gionee K6 with triple rear cameras, 4,350mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Out of the three new smartwatches, the Gionee’s fashion GSW3 – Senorita offers unique features while boasting a stylish design. The company says that it has been “crafted for new age women”. The smart watch also features a sleep tracker that monitors sleep patterns and gives a detailed analysis for a balanced life. It also comes with an impressive battery that lasts for up to 3 days. It will be made available in two color combinations to match the style quotient -metallic golden + black leather strap and metallic silver + white leather strap.

Video: Realme Watch Review

Coming to the GSW4 ‘Always On’ display smartwatch, it flaunts an ‘Always On’ Transflective display allows user to see the essential information on the main screen of the smart watch anytime without raising or tapping the display.It gets 24hr real-time heart rate monitoring and in-built tracker program to constantly check on workouts, sleep quality, calorie count, step count etc. Lastly, the GSW5 Smart ‘Life’ Watch is the most affordable of the three which gets a responsive IPS touch display. It comes powered by a 160mAh battery, allowing for 15 days standby time and 5 days use time. With IP68 waterproofing, it’s a complete fitness package that performs in all kinds of weather and terrain.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 22, 2020 8:12 PM IST

