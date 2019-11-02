comscore Google acquires wearable maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion
The Fitbit team will join Google to introduce Made by Google wearables.

  • Published: November 2, 2019 10:24 AM IST
Fitbit Versa Lite 3

After the rumors of Google making an offer to Fitbit emerged, the search giant has now announced the acquisition. The deal is worth $2.1 billion. “Today, we’re announcing that Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fitbit, a leading wearables brand,” said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services, Google.

“By working closely with Fitbit’s team of experts, and bringing together the best AI, software and hardware, we can help spur innovation in wearables and build products to benefit even more people around the world,” he added.

Google to focus on wearables

Over the years, the search giant has made progress with partners in this space with Wear OS and Google Fit. Fitbit has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created engaging products, experiences and a vibrant community of users. The company now aspires to create tools that help people enhance their knowledge, success, health and happiness. “This goal is closely aligned with Fitbit’s long-time focus on wellness and helping people live healthier, more active lives,” the company said.

Fitbit will not use health data for ads

Similar to its other products, Google said “with wearables, we will be transparent about the data we collect”. “We will never sell personal information to anyone. Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for Google ads. And we will give Fitbit users the choice to review, move or delete their data,” the company said.

Fitbit co-founder and CEO James Park called Google “an ideal partner” to advance Fitbit’s mission. “With its resources and global platform, Fitbit will be able to accelerate innovation in the wearables category. It will scale faster, and make health even more accessible to everyone. I could not be more excited for what lies ahead,” Park said in a statement.

Google can now use the wearable maker’s expertise in the wearable space. We could soon expect the company to launch “Made by Google” smartwatches and fitness bands.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

