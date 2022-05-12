comscore Google I/O 2022: Here's all you need to know about Google Pixel Watch
News

Google I/O 2022: Google Pixel Watch with WearOS, Fitbit integration announced

Wearables

Google Pixel Watch comes with Fitbit integration to deliver "industry-leading health and fitness experiences".

Untitled design - 2022-05-12T085834.218

Pixel Watch

After zillions of rumors making rounds on the internet, Google finally decided to put them at rest and announced its first smartwatch, Pixel Watch, at its Google I/O 2022. Although, the smartwatch will not see arrive in the markets before this fall. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Google Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Tablet announced

In addition to the smartwatch, Google also unveiled Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds, Pixel tablet and Android 13 software update at the event. Also Read - Google demoed the possible Google Glass successor at Google I/O 2022

Google Pixel Watch release date

Although Google did not announce any specific launch date for the smartwatch, Pixel Watch is announced to release in Fall 2022. Chances are, the smartwatch will debut alongside Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a in October and go on sale after that. Also Read - Android 13 beta 2 announced at Google I/O 2022: Check details

Google Pixel Watch: Features

Going by the pictures shared by the company at Google I/O 2022, Pixel Watch features a circular display, unlike Apple Watch, with a metal frame, slim bezels and a crown on the right edge. According to Google, the smartwatch is made from 80% recycled stainless steel. Pixel Watch is likely to be available in black, gold and grey colour options.

The tech giant revealed that the Pixel watch will run on WearOS UI that will have fluid navigation and smart notifications. It will come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. As per the company, users will be able to answer calls, make calls, send messages, pay, control home and more–right from their wrist.

This smartwatch will be compatible with smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS. Hence, you will be able to control these devices right from your wrist.

Google has also announced that the smartwatch will get Fitbit to deliver “industry-leading health and fitness experiences”. As for fitness features, the smartwatch will come with fitness goals tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitor, Active Zone Minutes and more.

According to Google, the Pixel Watch requires Android 8.0 or newer phones.

  Published Date: May 12, 2022 9:13 AM IST
  Updated Date: May 12, 2022 9:14 AM IST

