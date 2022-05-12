After zillions of rumors making rounds on the internet, Google finally decided to put them at rest and announced its first smartwatch, Pixel Watch, at its Google I/O 2022. Although, the smartwatch will not see arrive in the markets before this fall. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: Google Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Tablet announced

In addition to the smartwatch, Google also unveiled Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds, Pixel tablet and Android 13 software update at the event.

Google Pixel Watch release date

Although Google did not announce any specific launch date for the smartwatch, Pixel Watch is announced to release in Fall 2022. Chances are, the smartwatch will debut alongside Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a in October and go on sale after that.

Here’s a quick preview of the #GooglePixelWatch 🎉 The first smartwatch built inside and out by Google.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/88QDryYL1A — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Google Pixel Watch: Features

Going by the pictures shared by the company at Google I/O 2022, Pixel Watch features a circular display, unlike Apple Watch, with a metal frame, slim bezels and a crown on the right edge. According to Google, the smartwatch is made from 80% recycled stainless steel. Pixel Watch is likely to be available in black, gold and grey colour options.

#GooglePixelWatch coming this fall 🎉* 💪 Track health and fitness goals w/ @Fitbit**

🏡 Control your home w/ the Google Home app for Wear OS***

🗣 Access Google Assistant, hands-free****#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/3GwmJ2ud6X — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

The tech giant revealed that the Pixel watch will run on WearOS UI that will have fluid navigation and smart notifications. It will come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. As per the company, users will be able to answer calls, make calls, send messages, pay, control home and more–right from their wrist.

This smartwatch will be compatible with smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS. Hence, you will be able to control these devices right from your wrist.

#GooglePixelWatch* helps you stay connected with helpful features like Google Assistant, @GoogleMaps and Google Wallet** Get answers, make calls, send messages, pay, control your home and more–right from your wrist.**#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/JrU6wYlKlb — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 11, 2022

Google has also announced that the smartwatch will get Fitbit to deliver “industry-leading health and fitness experiences”. As for fitness features, the smartwatch will come with fitness goals tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitor, Active Zone Minutes and more.

According to Google, the Pixel Watch requires Android 8.0 or newer phones.