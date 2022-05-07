comscore Google may launch 'Pixel Buds Pro' to rival Apple's AirPods Pro
News

Google may launch 'Pixel Buds Pro' to rival Apple's AirPods Pro: Here are the details

Wearables

The upcoming Google Pixel Buds Pro is a rival to the AirPods Pro or any other high-end TWS, one can expect support for ANC and even Android 13’s spatial audio.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Google may launch 'Pixel Buds Pro' soon to rival Apple's AirPods Pro

Google is reportedly planning to launch a high-end version of its Pixel Buds the “Pixel Buds Pro” to preferably compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro. According to Leaker Jon Prosser, the Pixel Buds Pro are slated to launch “soon,” and come in four colors: Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, and Fog.

As for the specs details, the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro is a rival to the AirPods Pro or any other high-end TWS, one can expect support for ANC and even Android 13’s spatial audio and head tracking.

Prosser’s latest claim comes just a week before Google plans to hold Google I/O, where it’s expected to announce a new low-end Pixel 6 and an all-new Pixel Watch.

Google’s I/O 2022 event is set to take place on May 11 and May 12 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in California. The venue will have a limited audience, which will primarily include Google employees and some partners. Google is expected to officially announce the Android 12 successor – Android 13 mobile OS. We might see a new Pixel device, Pixel 6a to pop up at the event along with company’s first smartwatch, dubbed as the Pixel Watch at the event.

Here is all that you should expect from Google I/O 2022

Google Pixel Watch

The upcoming Google Pixel Watch is expected to get a skin interface feature, a combination of sensors that can recognise gestures made outside the watch’s body. To recall, Google filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation back in 2020. The patent was called ‘Skin interface for wearables: Sensor fusion to improve signal quality.’

The watch will have basic fitness tracking features, including step counting and a heart rate monitor. Google is also reportedly working on debuting Fitbit integration in Wear OS with the new Watch when it launches.

Google Pixel 6a

The design of the Google Pixel 6a smartphone will be similar to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6a will have a 6.2-inch flat OLED display about the front design. Along with this, the phone will have a punch-hole cutout, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a dual rear camera setup with LED flash.

As per leaks of Pixel 6a, it seems that the rear panel will be given glass that supports a dual-tone finish. Along with this, a volume rocker and power button will be provided on the right side. Talking about the size of this Google smartphone, it can be 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm. The bottom of this phone has a USB Type-C port with two grilles, one for the speaker and the other for the microphone—antenna cutouts on four sides and a SIM card slot on the left frame.

Android 13

Google is expected to officially announce the next version of Android, Android 13, at the I/O 2022 developer conference. The company has already been testing Android 13. Google recently released the second developer preview of its Android 13 operating system.

  • Published Date: May 7, 2022 11:52 AM IST

