Google is soon expected to launch a new pair of truly wireless earbuds, which is most likely called the Pixel Buds A. A number of rumours and leaks are popping up, telling us that it might launch soon. Adding to the list, we have a new leak, which gives us an idea as to how the product might look like. Also Read - Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G latest update improves graphics performance and fixes bugs

The new information has been leaked in an email that was sent to the Google Nest mailing list recently. Here’s how the upcoming Google earbuds could be like. Also Read - Gmail for G Suite now adds chat and video calling feature to take on Microsoft and Slack

Google Pixel Buds A looks revealed

As per a report by 9To5Google, the mail included details on the upcoming features of the Google devices. This inadvertently leaked the looks of the Pixel Buds A. By the looks of it, the alleged Google earbuds look quite identical to the existing Pixel Buds pair. Also Read - How to create and use multiple Google Chrome profiles

Except, the battery indicator on the charging case has changed spots. Instead of being placed inside (which is the case with the current Pixel Buds), it appears on the top.

The pair is also seen in a dark mint colour, which differs from the Quite Mint colour offered right now. There are chances the Pixel Buds A could come in an all-white colour too. This was mentioned in an earlier leak too, meaning this could possibly become a reality.

To recall, the Google Pixel Buds A were also spotted on the FCC listing, giving us an inkling that it may launch soon. The audio accessory is expected to come with touch controls, Google Assistant support, and a few upgrades here and there.

While pricing remains unknown, the Pixel Buds A is expected to be an affordable TWS pair, with the “A” referring to affordable. The current Pixel Buds is priced at $179 (around Rs 13,000). There are chances that the Pixel Buds A could fall under Rs 10,000.

However, we lack concrete information on this and need to wait for Google to give out an official word. Hence, stay tuned for further details.