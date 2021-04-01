Google Pixel Buds A could launch alongside Pixel 5a: Report

Google is reportedly working on a new pair of affordable truly wireless earbuds, called Pixel Buds A. These will act as an entry-level variant to the Pixel Buds and are expected to launch alongside the Pixel 5a later this year. Also Read - Google Stack app introduced to scan, categorise documents

According to a report by 9to5Google, Pixel Buds A will be the company's entry-level truly wireless earbuds and will play a similar role in its audio product profile as the Pixel a smartphone series.

The Pixel Buds A will sport a similar design to the vanilla Pixel Buds. The only difference will be that the Pixel Buds come with black accents, the Buds A will feature an all-white design. Forest Green colour option might also be made available. They are believed to also come with touch controls on both buds, with which users will be able to control media and access Google Assistant.

The report does not state which features will be removed from the flagship variant to keep the price at a lower point.

It is being said that the two colourways of the Pixel Buds A are meant to match the colour offerings of the Pixel 5a, just like the Pixel 4 and 2020 Pixel Buds, which were both made available in Clearly White and Oh So Orange colourways.

Apart from the rumoured Pixel 5a and the new Pixel Buds A, Google is expected to also launch a new Nest Camera under its Made by Google brand. As of now, it remains to be seen if all of the new devices launch at once or are steadily released over the next few months like the Nest Hub (2nd gen) and Nest Thermostat.