Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Here's how it differs from the regular variant
Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Here's how it differs from the regular variant

Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Pixel Buds A-Series truly wireless earphones priced at $99.

Google Pixel Buds A Series

(Image: Google)

Google has silently launched its new pair of budget truly wireless earbuds, dubbed the Pixel Buds A-Series. These earbuds have extensively been leaked in the past and were expected to launch alongside the anticipated Pixel 5A. These are here, but there is still no sign of the budget Pixel smartphone. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new Pixel Buds A-Series truly wireless earphones. Also Read - 15GB free Google storage over? Disable Google Photos backup setting now, here's how

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Price

Google Pixel Buds A-Series are priced at $99 (approximately Rs 7,200), comparatively much more affordable compared to the $179 (approximately Rs 13,000) standard Pixel Buds. The new Pixel Buds A-Series are currently available for pre-ordering in the United States and Canada starting now and will be made available on sale starting June 17. Also Read - Google Photos free storage ends but you can pay to get more storage: Check paid plans list

They are available in olive green or white and grey colour options. The company has not announced international availability details for the new budget TWS earbuds. Also Read - Top 5 Google Photos alternatives to store your favorite photos

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: Specifications

The company claims that the new Pixel Buds A-Series retain the same sound quality as the 2020 Pixel Buds. Apart from that, they also come with support for hands-free “Hey Google” voice commands and are rated IPX4 for water resistance. The areas for cost-cutting include no wireless charging support and no swipe controls for volume, barring these, the Pixel Buds A-Series do not skimp out on other features.

Design-wise, the new Pixel Buds A-Series look similar to the regular Pixel Buds. however, they have softened ear hooks and are a bit smaller.

The improvements over the regular Pixel Buds include the removal of connectivity bugs and increased volume.

Google claims that the new Pixel Buds A-Series can last up to five hours on a single charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case. The company also claims that the device can last for up to three hours on a 15-minute charge.

  • Published Date: June 3, 2021 10:36 PM IST

