Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed ahead of launch
News

Google Pixel Watch design, top specs leaked ahead of launch

Wearables

According to a new render of the device shared by Evan Blass over at 91Mobiles has claimed that the device will come with a familiar circular design, physical crown, and Fitbit integration.

google pixel watch

Google Pixel Watch major specifications revealed

Google is expected to release Pixel Watch running on Wear OS 3.1 on May 26 this year and now a new render of the upcoming Pixel Watch gives us another look at Google’s first Pixel-branded smartwatch. Also Read - Google is killing third-party call recording apps on Android starting May 11

According to a new render of the device shared by Evan Blass over at 91Mobiles, the device will come with a familiar circular design, physical crown, and Fitbit integration. There are three icons on the smartwatch’s screen. One is for step tracking, another is for the current heart rate, and the one in the center which claims the wearable’s Fitbit integration. Also Read - Google’s Nearby Share feature will soon let you share files without approval

Noted leaker Evan Blass also shared a screenshot of a document that mentions “interactive tutorials” for a product called “Pixel Rohan.” It can be recalled from earlier reports that “Rohan” is the rumored internal name for the unannounced Pixel-branded smartwatch. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 may launch soon: Everything you need to known

The same document also indicates that the smartwatch would run on Wear OS 3.1.

The upcoming Google Pixel Watch is expected to get a skin interface feature, a combination of sensors that can recognise gestures made outside the watch’s body. To recall, Google filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation back in 2020. The patent was called ‘Skin interface for wearables: Sensor fusion to improve signal quality.’

The watch will have basic fitness tracking features, including step counting and a heart rate monitor. Google is also reportedly working on debuting Fitbit integration in Wear OS with the new Watch when it launches.

Earlier renders reveal that the smartwatch may come in a slim form factor and a curved display around a metal frame. A large crown button was shown on the right side of the dial, but the report did not specify what the switch would be used for.

On the other hand, if we talk about the features, the renders have revealed some trackers, including Maps integration, heart rate monitoring, and step counter. The feature list included SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alert, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing medical devices and gym equipment, rape detection, and calorie tracking.

  • Published Date: April 21, 2022 4:49 PM IST

