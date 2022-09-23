Google Pixel Watch in new teaser shows it's coming for Apple Watch

Google is holding its Pixel event on October 6 where it will talk about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones at length and reveal their prices. But tagging along will be Google’s first smartwatch called the Pixel Watch. And now, Google has released a new video teaser that puts the spotlight on the Pixel Watch to hint that it is coming for the Apple Watch. Pixel Watch’s latest marketing video confirms the Pixel Watch will be a high-end wearable with a design that certainly looks fresh and appealing. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch will have an LTE version, Exynos chipset, and will ship with a USB-C charging cable

Moving around in the frame on a chill beat, the Pixel Watch shows off its very round display that supports detachable straps. The curved edges of the dial look premium, while the crown on the side gives a fuller look to the Pixel Watch. The video shows close-up shots of the Pixel Watch and what it looks like when someone wears it. Google has not shared any additional information through this video, though. The colour variants shown off were confirmed previously, while the design was also revealed. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch is likely to be powered by an Exynos chipset from 2018

Google Pixel Watch’s latest video aims to associate the wearable with elegance while retaining feature-rich software in the form of the latest Wear OS version. A recent leak suggested the Pixel Watch will have a price closer to the Apple Watch, which means it is out of most smartwatch price categories. The marketing video just establishes the Pixel Watch as a luxury product and Google wants you to know that just so you take it as an Apple Watch competitor.

The upcoming Pixel Watch might not even be a rival to Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches. But despite that Google’s upcoming smartwatch will challenge Samsung in the Android smartwatch market. Samsung holds dominance in the segment right now, but Google’s Pixel Watch is expected to shake up the market. Google Pixel Watch’s specifications are not out yet, but you can expect all the bells and whistles in it.