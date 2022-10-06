comscore Made by Google 2022: Google launches Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch launched in India: Check price, specs at 'Made by Google' event

Google today launched its very first smartwatch dubbed as the Pixel Watch. It starts at Rs $349.99 for the Bluetooth + Wi-Fi variant.

  • Google launched the Pixel Watch at its Made by Google 2022 event.
  • Google's Pixel Watch comes with a stainless steel watch case in Black, Silver and Gold colour variants.
  • Google's Pixel Watch Google starts at Rs $349.99 for the Bluetooth + Wi-Fi variant.
Google Pixel Watch

Image: Made by Google / Twitter

Google today hosted its annual hardware event dubbed as the Made by Google 2022 event. At the event, the company launched the Pixel 7 series smartphones which includes the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone and the Pixel tablet. In addition to this, the company also launched its first ever smartwatch dubbed as the Pixel Watch. The newly launched Pixel Watch Also Read - Google Pixel Tablet launched globally: Price, specs, availability

Google Pixel Watch price and availability

Google Pixel Watch costs Rs $349.99 (Rs 28,733 approx.) for the Bluetooth + Wi-Fi variant and $399.99 (Rs 32,838 approx.) for the variant with LTE, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It will be up for pre-orders in the US starting today and Google will start shipping it starting next week in Champagne Gold case – Hazel Active band, Matte Black case – Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver case – Chalk Active band and Polished Silver case – Charcoal Active band colour variants. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro prices in India are out

Google Pixel Watch specifications and features

The newly launched Pixel Watch comes with a dome design, which Google says is inspired by a water droplet. It comes with a stainless steel watch case that has been made using 80 percent recycled stainless steel. This stainless watch case is available in three colour variants — Black, Silver and Gold. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro with faster Tensor chip and better cameras launched

Coming to the specifications, the Pixel Watch comes with an AMOLED display with pixel density of 320 ppi, custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection, up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and Always-on display. It is water resistant up to 5ATM. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 System-on-Chip with Cortex M33 co-processor that is coupled with 32GB of eMMC flash storage and 2GB of SDRAM. It runs Google’s WearOS 3.5 and it is backed by a 294mAh battery with support for a USB-C magnetic charging cable, which Google says can charge the watch up to 50 percent in 30 minutes and 100 percent in 80 minutes.

For connectivity the Pixel Watch has 4G LTE and UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo. It is compatible with any Android smartphone that runs Android 8 or a newer OS version.

Talking about features, the newly launched Pixel Watch offers support for features such as Google Maps, Google Wallet, Google Assistant, Messages and notifications, YouTube Music, Emergency SOS and International emergency calling. Later this year, it will get a new fall detection feature.

On the health and fitness front, the Pixel Watch comes with a host of sensors including a compass, an altimeter, a blood oxygen sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, and accelerometer, a gyroscope and an ambient light sensor. Additionally, it features support for all the health features offered by Fitbit. This includes all-day heart-rate tracking, active zone minutes, seep tracking, ECG app (via the crown), over 1,000 workouts and over 400 pieces of mindfulness content.

With Pixel Watch, users also get access to personalised wellness report, and health metrics dashboard, all of which are a part of Fitbit Premium.

Google said that customers will get three months of YouTube Premium subscription and six months of Fitbit Premium subscription with the Pixel Watch.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2022 9:02 PM IST
