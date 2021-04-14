Renders of the Google Pixel Watch have leaked online and they show a premium watch design that is well and truly capable of taking on the likes of the Apple Watch and the Samsung Watch series. The Pixel Watch renders also show multiple colour strap options and watch faces. The watch does not seem to sport any buttons rather just comes with a crown on the right side of the dial. The upcoming Pixel Watch has been tipped to launch alongside the Google Pixel 6 in October. Also Read - Google Photos' updated video editing tools live for Android users globally

What could the Pixel Watch offer

As per the renders that have been leaked online, the Pixel Watch has been codenamed “Rohan”. Certain design elements of the watch seem to have been inspired by existing premium smartwatches in the market like the Samsung Watch 3. It sports a round bezel-less display which presumably will be protected by Gorilla Glass or some form of strengthened glass. Also Read - Blocking Google trackers on Chrome: How to prevent online tracking in two simple ways?

Since there are multiple straps that can be seen in the renders, Google might allow users to buy the straps separately in order to switch them as per the users’ preferences. YouTuber Jon Prosser who has been closely following all the developments around the Pixel Watch said that Google will offer up to 20 band options. In one of his recent videos, Prosser said that the renders are based on the marketing material he had gained access to from a source within Google. Also Read - Google workers ask Alphabet CEO to stop protecting harassers

Expected specifications?

We don’t have a lot on the Google Pixel Watch at the moment though it is safe to assume that Google will bundle this smartwatch with its own WearOS like many other smartwatches running on the Android-based operating system.

Since Google already took over fitness watch manufacturing company FitBit, it is possible that the Pixel Watch will come loaded with some fitness-centric features and sensors namely a SpO2 tracker and other advanced health-tracking sensors.