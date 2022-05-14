During the Google I/O 2022 conference, Google announced its first-ever smartwatch called Pixel Watch. It is scheduled to launch globally in the next couple of months. The company has confirmed that, unlike Apple Watch, Pixel Watch will feature a circular display. A report by 9to5google, this Google smartwatch will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 SoC. This chipset was launched with the original Galaxy Watch in 2018. Also Read - Google announces new features for Android Auto including split-screen mode

As per the report, Google is using this old chip in this smartwatch has been in development for a long time. For the unversed, Exynos 9110 SoC is a 10nm chipset and it features two Cortex-A53 cores.

Google Pixel Watch: Features

Going by the pictures shared by the company at Google I/O 2022, Pixel Watch features a circular display, unlike Apple Watch, with a metal frame, slim bezels and a crown on the right edge. According to Google, the smartwatch is made from 80% recycled stainless steel. Pixel Watch is likely to be available in black, gold and grey colour options.

The tech giant revealed that the Pixel watch will run on WearOS UI that will have fluid navigation and smart notifications. It will come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. As per the company, users will be able to answer calls, make calls, send messages, pay, control home and more–right from their wrist.

This smartwatch will be compatible with smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS. Hence, you will be able to control these devices right from your wrist.