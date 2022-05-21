Google Pixel Watch memory and storage revealed: Check details

Google Pixel Watch memory and storage revealed: Everything you need to know

Google recently introduced its Google Pixel Watch during the Google I/O 2022 developer’s conference. The device is the first smartwatch from the company and has been in rumours for quite some time. A previous report claimed that the Pixel Watch might come featuring the Samsung’s Exynos 9110 chip released about four years ago. It is the same chip which first arrived with the Samsung Galaxy Watch in 2018. According to a new report, Exynos 9110 will also have a co-processor on board. This may resemble the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ architecture that has a secondary co-processor for ultra low power tasks that powers the always-on display and some sensors.

The wearable will also have 32 GB of Internal Storage, which is way more than what current Wear OS devices have right now. The sensors on the back of the wearable are visibly identical to the sensor array used in the Fitbit Luxe and Fitbit Charge 5. The watch will support heart rate monitoring, SpO2 (blood oxygen), and ECG, and as Google owns Fitbit reusing sensors like this makes perfect sense.

Going by the pictures shared by the company at Google I/O 2022, Pixel Watch features a circular display, unlike Apple Watch, with a metal frame, slim bezels and a crown on the right edge. According to Google, the smartwatch is made from 80% recycled stainless steel. Pixel Watch is likely to be available in black, gold and grey colour options.

The tech giant revealed that the Pixel watch will run on WearOS UI that will have fluid navigation and smart notifications. It will come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. As per the company, users will be able to answer calls, make calls, send messages, pay, control home and more–right from their wrist.

This smartwatch will be compatible with smart home devices using the Home app for Wear OS. Hence, you will be able to control these devices right from your wrist.

Google has also announced that the smartwatch will get Fitbit to deliver “industry-leading health and fitness experiences”. As for fitness features, the smartwatch will come with fitness goals tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitor, Active Zone Minutes and more.