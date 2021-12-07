comscore Google Pixel Watch renders suggest round and bezel less design
Google Pixel Watch renders reveal key design details: Know details

Google Pixel Watch is reportedly codenamed “Rohan”. The company execs have told the employees that they plan to launch the smartwatch next year.

The rumoured Google Pixel Watch is expected to be in the works currently and is likely to debut next year. Ahead of the launch, a few renders of the smartwatch have been spotted online. This smartwatch is expected to be called the “Pixel Watch”. Notably, this will be the smartwatch to be launched by Google. It is expected to come with a circular dial, with no physical button, unlike Apple Watch. The Google smartwatch was reportedly spotted with support for features like showing incoming calls, checking routes while navigating and more. Also Read - Big threat for Google, Twitter, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn users

YouTuber Jon Prosser has posted the renders revealing that they were the “official marketing images” of the “Pixel Watch”. However, he clarifies that there are chances that the final product looks different. The alleged renders are referred to as “Google Pixel Watch” and there’s a “Buy” button as well that fits the listing format on Google Play Store. Also Read - How to clear cookies, cache on Android in simple steps

The smartwatch is expected to be “round” and “Bezel-less” and it will bring “unity to hardware and software”. One render shows UI of the heart rate data. Notably, Google is reportedly working on Fitbit integration for this Pixel Watch. If this is true, then the renders are old as they are still portraying Google Fit. The watch will also show two rings, lining up with Fit’s Move Minutes and Heart Points.
In terms of pricing, the Google smartwatch is likely to be priced high and compete against the Apple Watch.

As per an earlier report, this smartwatch is reportedly codenamed “Rohan”. The company execs have told the employees that they plan to launch the smartwatch next year. The Pixel Watch will capture health and fitness metrics and the company is reportedly letting employees outside of the smartwatch team test it and give feedback. In its current form, the smartwatch reportedly has features like a step counter, heart rate monitor and it is likely to require a daily charge, meaning it might not have a big battery. An employee even hinted that the charging of the smartwatch is slow.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 5:25 PM IST

