Google Pixel Watch renders reveal minimal design

Google's Pixel Smartwatch has been on the rumor mill for quite some time now. However, despite being the talk of the wearable town, there is not much known yet about the upcoming smartwatch. However, now ahead of an official launch, we have our first look at what appears to be the concept renders of the Google Pixel Watch.

Google's Pixel Watch renders are based on 3D modeling and give us a better look at the wearable. Unlike the Apple Watch and other rectangular lookalikes, the new Google smartwatch carries the traditional circular dial we've been seeing on WearOS devices. The flat, bezel-less design, however, looks a lot different than the Samsung Galaxy Watch, which has a bulkier form factor.

There is no rotating crown or bezel. Instead, we have a minimal button on the right side of the device. “The Pixel Watch features a circular display with a soft-touch area creating a smooth tactile finish. The matte glass screen can always match the wrist band’s color when Always-On mode is on. The variety of matte and glossy materials adds a creamy and sleek feel to the smartwatch experience,” says the James Tsai report.

We can see the Always-On display in full glory in the renders, along with other features and elements like an animated clock and various UI transitions. We also see much deeper integration with Google Assistant on the Pixel Watch, which is unsurprising.

Recent reports have suggested that the upcoming Google Pixel smartwatch will feature an optimized and personalized version of a chipset manufactured by Samsung. The company may also integrate fitness and health-oriented features from its recently acquired Fitbit branch. While there is no word on an official launch timeline, we could expect the Google Pixel Watch to launch alongside a new Pixel phone, likely the Pixel 5.

