Google Pixel Watch spotted online: Everything you need to know

A few weeks back, Google announced its product ecosystem for the next year. Other than the phones, tablets, and earbuds, what was a looker was the Google Pixel Watch. The much-rumored smartwatch was finally in the vision of Pixel fanatics. While the showcase did offer a glimpse of how the smartwatch will look upon its arrival, we didn't really learn any significant details about its specs. It was only until a few days back that we learned some of its highlights. Now, a new piece of information reveals the versions of the Pixel Watch, and as expected, it will arrive in an LTE version.

Google Pixel Watch models

The Google Pixel Watch was spotted on FCC certification. A total of four models were seen with different connectivity options. The GQF4C, GBZ4S, GWT9R, and G943M. The former model coincides with the model found on the Bluetooth certification back in April. The GQF4C is limited to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.

On the other hand, the next two model numbers – GBZ4S and GWT9R – have LTE connectivity. The GBZ4S will support LTE Band 5, Band 7, and Band 26. Whereas, the GWT9R will have a total of 10 LTE bands, LTE Band 2, Band 4, Band 5, Band 12, Band 13, Band 17, Band 25, Band 26, Band 66, and Band 71.

As per the FCC document, the GBZ4S will be for the US. The GWT9R is also expected to be the US model. As usual, the FCC e-label will be present in the settings and not be on the actual watch. To access it later and check the version of your watch, you will have to head to Settings > System > Regulatory Information.

The last model number G943M possibly pertains to the charging cable of the Pixel Watch. The FCC label mentions that it will be a magnetic plug, which confirms that the Pixel Watch will ship with a magnetic plug similar to what we see on Apple Watch. However, one end of this plug will be USB-C. That means it could draw fast charging speeds. Notably, the competition, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Watch have USB-A on the other end.

Since it will be a Type-C plug, we expect that the watch could also be charged from the Pixel phone. On top of that, just like the Pixel Buds, the Google Pixel Watch could also support the Battery Share feature, where it will be wirelessly charged via a Pixel phone.

Google Pixel Watch Specifications

Apart from the connectivity features, the Pixel Watch will come with better storage in comparison to other WearOS smartwatches. It is reportedly said to come with 32GB of onboard storage. The RAM will also be higher than the competition, likely 2GB RAM.

While Google’s been boasting its Tensor chip for the Pixel phones, the brand appears to use the four-year-old Exynos 9110 processor for its Watch. Although it’s an old chipset, the chipset coupled with the higher RAM and storage is said to solve most of the WearOS issues, since it will have just enough memory to run it.

The smartwatch will come with features like a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, and ECG support.

Google Pixel Watch launch details

The Google Pixel Watch will debut later this year and will take on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, which will go official in the next couple of months. The smartwatch will be available in the US initially and then it’s expected to come to Europe. The India launch of the smartwatch is still a question, as not many Pixel phones are available in India. Currently, the Pixel 4a is in most hands in India, next we will see the Pixel 6a in the country.