Google Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3.1 may launched soon

Google is expected to release Pixel Watch running on Wear OS 3.1 on May 26 this year, a new report has claimed. The smart wearable device has been a subject of speculation and uncertainty for quite some time. Also Read - How to merge duplicate contacts on Android

Tipster Evan Blass in a post on Twitter said that the smartwatch launch “won’t be long now”. In the same post, he provides a screenshot of a device codenamed “Pixel Rohan”. The codename Rohan has long been associated with the first-ever Google smartwatch. Also Read - Google quietly launches ‘Switch to Android’ app for iPhone users

However, it does not necessary that the device will bear the Rohan moniker when launched. The search engine giant may adopt a more catchy marketing name for the upcoming Pixel Watch. Also Read - Google Meet will remind you to leave a meeting if you forget

The upcoming Google Pixel Watch is expected to get a skin interface feature, a combination of sensors that can recognise gestures made outside the watch’s body. To recall, Google filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation back in 2020. The patent was called ‘Skin interface for wearables: Sensor fusion to improve signal quality.’

The watch will have basic fitness tracking features, including step counting and a heart rate monitor. Google is also reportedly working on debuting Fitbit integration in Wear OS with the new Watch when it launches.

Earlier renders reveal that the smartwatch may come in a slim form factor and a curved display around a metal frame. A large crown button was shown on the right side of the dial, but the report did not specify what the switch would be used for.

On the other hand, if we talk about the features, the renders have revealed some trackers, including Maps integration, heart rate monitoring, and step counter. The feature list included SPO2 (oxygenation) tracking, sleep apnea detection, sleep analysis, heartbeat alert, recovery time monitoring, stress tracking, pairing medical devices and gym equipment, rape detection, and calorie tracking.

In addition, Google has started working on its next-generation flagship smartphone, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As per reports, Google’s upcoming flagship smartphone could be launched with the second generation Google Tensor chipset and Samsung’s new Exynos modem. The renders suggest that the upcoming Pixel 7 series will be unveiled with some changes compared to its previous version, Pixel 6 Pro.