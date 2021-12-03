comscore Google working on its first smartwatch codenamed 'Rohan'
Google might launch its first smartwatch next year with these features

The Pixel Watch will capture health and fitness metrics and the company is reportedly letting employees outside the smartwatch team test it and give feedback.

After countless speculations, Google is expected to launch its first in-house smartwatch as soon as next year, reported The Insider. The company is currently working on the rumoured Pixel Watch. It is expected to debut in a few countries, especially where Pixel phones are available. This smartwatch is reportedly codenamed “Rohan” and execs have told the employees that they plan to launch the smartwatch next year. Also Read - Steam support coming to Chrome OS devices soon

For the unversed, although Google has had a companion wearable platform for Android since 2014, the company has never made its own smartwatch till date. The upcoming smartwatch is expected to run on WearOS 3. Notably, the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is the only smartwatch that runs on the new WearOS 3, a Samsung’s Tizen and Google’s WearOS integrated platform. Also Read - Google will not store your bank card details from January 1, 2022: Here’s how it will impact you

As per the report, going by the artistic renders seen by a few employees, the Google watch will have a round dial and no physical bezel. But, do note that this might not be how the final smartwatch would look like as these things keep on changing till the smartwatch is actually launched. Also Read - Google now lets you access an entire library of books with this new feature

Additionally, the Pixel Watch will capture health and fitness metrics and the company is reportedly letting employees outside of the smartwatch team test it and give feedback. In its current form, the smartwatch reportedly has features like a step counter, heart rate monitor and it is likely to require a daily charge, meaning it might not have a big battery. An employee even hinted that the charging of the smartwatch is slow.

The Google Pixel Watch is expected to lock horns with Apple Watch. If this is to be believed, chances are that the Google watch will be priced at least $349 (approx Rs 26,200), more than any Fitbit wearable.

As per an old report, “The Pixel Watch features a circular display with a soft-touch area creating a smooth tactile finish. The matte glass screen can always match the wrist band’s colour when the Always-On mode is on. The variety of matte and glossy materials adds a creamy and sleek feel to the smartwatch experience.”

  Published Date: December 3, 2021 1:27 PM IST

