comscore Google WearOS to become faster with new update very soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Google says next Wear OS update will make smartwatches faster
News

Google says next Wear OS update will make smartwatches faster

Wearables

Google is working on new update which will bring UI changes and make use of new hardware to give better performance.

  • Published: August 15, 2020 6:03 PM IST
Google Wear OS- Huawei smartwatch

Google hasn’t covered itself in glory with its smartwatch platform. The company has tweaked its strategy multiple times but it still didn’t work out. They have even changed the name to see if that makes a difference. But nothing has proven successful for them. However, that’s not stopping the company from trying its luck once again. According to Google, Wear OS will be getting a new update later this year. With the changes on offer, Google says Wear OS will be able to open apps 20 percent faster than before. Also Read - Oppo Watch with Google's WearOS launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

The improvement is likely to happen because of software changes and the use of new Snapdragon 4100 chipset. This was announced earlier this year, and Google is hoping the new hardware works to its advantage. Wear OS smartwatches have failed to excite buyers, something that’s worked like a treat for Apple Watch and the WatchOS. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch with 1.78-inch AMOLED display, WearOS platform launched in China

While these aren’t as expensive as the Apple Watch, the overall issues with WearOS have discouraged buyers from looking at other options. And promising 20 percent faster app startup time is the right way to go about. In addition to that, the new WearOS will also get some UI changes, making it intuitive for the users. Also Read - AsteroidOS, an open-source alternative for Google WearOS now available for several smartwatches

It will also offer easier pairing option for Wear OS devices with mobile phones. Because Android and its ecosystem’s fragmentation, Google has found it hard to find the right experience for all Android users. And we’re hoping the Wear OS finally has the right tools to make Android a success in the smartwatch segment.

Google Wear OS update brings new safety alert

Google has updated Wear OS smartwatches with a handy hand washing timer earlier this year. Wear OS v5.4.0 update receive alerts from the Clock app on their wearables, telling them to wash their hands thoroughly for 40 seconds, reports 9To5Google. The reminder includes a note that tells people to use soap when washing and a hand washing icon is shown on the screen, above a stop button. There is stop button, which looks like a big “X” inside a circle and users who can not wash their hands, or have already washed can simply tap on it to stop the app from counting the seconds left.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2020 6:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Facebook starts unifying Instagram and Messenger chats
News
Facebook starts unifying Instagram and Messenger chats
Google WearOS update later this year to make smartwatches faster

Wearables

Google WearOS update later this year to make smartwatches faster

Redmi G gaming laptop launched with 144Hz screen

Laptops

Redmi G gaming laptop launched with 144Hz screen

Xiaomi Mi Box 3 gets updated to Android 9 for beta users: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 3 gets updated to Android 9 for beta users: Check details

WhatsApp stops working on this special feature for users

News

WhatsApp stops working on this special feature for users

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

Infinix Snokor iRocker Earbuds Review

OnePlus Buds Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Facebook starts unifying Instagram and Messenger chats

Xiaomi Mi Box 3 gets updated to Android 9 for beta users: Check details

WhatsApp stops working on this special feature for users

LG Q92 5G specifications and images leaked online

Telegram introduces end-to-end encrypted video calls

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google WearOS update later this year to make smartwatches faster

Wearables

Google WearOS update later this year to make smartwatches faster
Xiaomi Mi Box 3 gets updated to Android 9 for beta users: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 3 gets updated to Android 9 for beta users: Check details
Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch

News

Realme C12 announced in Indonesia ahead of India launch
Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money
Civilization VI comes to Android

Gaming

Civilization VI comes to Android

हिंदी समाचार

कम्प्यूटर गेम खेलने से बच्चों का दिमाग होता है तेज: सर्वे

ZEE5 ने लॉन्च किया शॉर्ट वीडियो क्रिएटिंग प्लेटफॉर्म HIPI, बनेगा TikTok का परफेक्ट रिप्लेसमेंट

Jio का धांसू ऑफर, JioFi 4G के साथ 5 महीने तक फ्री में मिलेगा डाटा और कॉलिंग का लाभ

Redmi K20 Pro को 6000 रुपये डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Happy Independence Day 2020: Google Doogle में दिखी देश की कलाकृति की झलक

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class
BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

Features

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

Reviews

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Video Review: A turning point for laptops

News

Facebook starts unifying Instagram and Messenger chats
News
Facebook starts unifying Instagram and Messenger chats
Xiaomi Mi Box 3 gets updated to Android 9 for beta users: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi Box 3 gets updated to Android 9 for beta users: Check details
WhatsApp stops working on this special feature for users

News

WhatsApp stops working on this special feature for users
LG Q92 5G specifications and images leaked online

News

LG Q92 5G specifications and images leaked online
Telegram introduces end-to-end encrypted video calls

News

Telegram introduces end-to-end encrypted video calls

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers