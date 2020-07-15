Google tells EU Commission it won't use Fitbit health data

Google has once again pledged it will not use FitBit health data to push ads. The search giant acquired the fitness maker in 2019 but it has run into multiple regulatory hurdles. And now, Google has been questioned by the European Commission. The governing body was concerned about the search giant’s use of Fitbit health data for its business purpose. Also Read - Reliance to work with Google on Android-based OS, entry-level 5G smartphone

But Google has clarified that its focus with Fitbit is purely based on the devices it offers. Similar to its other products, the company said "with wearables, we will be transparent about the data we collect". "We will never sell personal information to anyone. Fitbit health and wellness data will not be used for ads. And we will give Fitbit users the choice to review, move or delete their data," the company said.

The company did appreciate the steps taken by the European Commission, giving them the chance to speak. "We appreciate the opportunity to work with the European Commission on an approach that safeguards consumers' expectations that Fitbit device data won't be used for advertising," the company was quoted saying in this report by CNET.

Google acquired Fitbit in 2019

Google announced deal to acquire Fitbit worth $2.1 billion last year in November. “Today, we’re announcing that Google has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Fitbit, a leading wearables brand,” said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices & Services, Google. But since then, the company has faced questions about its purpose of business with Fitbit which was the largest wearable brand.

The company’s wearable ambitions have flattered to deceive with Wear OS. Now it can use Fitbit’s expertise in the wearable space to launch “Made by Google” smartwatches and fitness bands. “This goal is closely aligned with Fitbit’s long-time focus on wellness and helping people live healthier, more active lives,” the company had said last year.