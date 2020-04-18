Google Wear OS update adds periodic hand-washing reminder

In order to help users properly and regularly wash their hands, Google has updated Wear OS smartwatches with a handy handwashing timer. Wear OS v5.4.0 update will now receive alerts from the Clock app on their wearables, telling them to wash their hands thoroughly for 40 seconds, reports 9To5Google. Also Read - Google blocked 18 million COVID-19 scam emails, malware daily last week

The reminder includes a note that tells people to use soap when washing and a handwashing icon is shown on the screen, above a stop button. There is stop button, which looks like a big “X” inside a circle and users who can not wash their hands, or have already washed can simply tap on it to stop the app from counting the seconds left. Also Read - Google waives 5 months ad serving fee for News Publishers

The feature will remind users to wash their hands every three hours. One can also turn this notification off by long-pressing the notification and turning off its channel. Earlier, Google collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) to release a new assistant command that sings people through washing their hands properly. Also Read - Google Stadia now gets 5.1 surround sound and on-screen keyboard on web

Yesterday, Samsung launched a ‘Hand Wash’ app for Galaxy Watch in line with WHO recommeded practices. Samsung’s Research Institute-Bangalore (SRI-B) developed this app for Galaxy Watch users to help maintain hand hygiene. The app can be downloaded from Samsung’s own Galaxy Store.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

According to Samsung, the ‘Hand Wash’ app for Samsung Galaxy Watch helps users maintain hand hygiene by periodically reminding them about it. The app with periodic notifications ensures each wash is thorough for the duration of 20 seconds in line with WHO recommended best practices. The app comes with preset reminders which users can customize further based on their needs and schedule.

Written with agency inputs