comscore Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Google’s Pixel Watch is coming: Here’s everything we know about it so far
News

Google’s Pixel Watch is coming: Here’s everything we know about it so far

Wearables

Google's upcoming Pixel Watch is tipped to make a debut in 2022.

Google Pixel

Image: Pixabay

A Google-branded smartwatch has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have detailed everything from design to a timeline of launch. Now, new reports shed light on some of the key features that the upcoming Pixel Watch is tipped to come with. Also Read - New features let users dictate how Google Voice responds to incoming calls from specific contacts

9To5 Google reports that it has found mention of a feature tag called ‘PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH’ in its Pixel series of smartphones. In the past, Google has used this tag for Pixel exclusive features. For instance, it used “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2021” for the Pixel 6 series and “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_2020_MIDYEAR” for the Pixel 5a. Now, this new tag suggests that Google’s own smartwatch will carry ‘Pixel’ branding and that the Pixel Watch should ship with exclusive features on launch as is the case with the company’s Pixel series of smartphones. Also Read - CES 2022: Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap plans amid growing Covid-19 cases

Additionally, the team also found references in Android code, which indicate that the upcoming Pixel Watch will feature the next-generation Google Assistant, which debuted with the launch of Pixel 4 series smartphones back in 2019. For the uninitiated, the next-gen Google Assistant is different from the one present on most Android phones in a way that it processes speech directly on the users’ device rather than Google’s servers. This speeds up the response time of Google Assistant dramatically. It is also more secure than the conventional Google Assistant as all the processing happens in real-time on the users’ devices. Also Read - Amazon leads global smart speaker, smart display market followed by Google: Report

Furthermore, references of codename ‘Rohan’ in the Wear OS 3 emulator suggest that the device may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos chipset. Though, it remains unclear which Exynos chipset would end up powering Google’s upcoming Pixel Watch.

The Wear OS 3 emulator also includes assets that give us a glimpse of how the next-gen Google Assistant would look like on a Pixel Watch. The image shared by the publication shows that the Pixel Watch will get a four-colour light bar at the bottom of the screen, which will serve as the look for the next-gen Assistant on smartwatches. The image shared by the publication also has a second button on the right side, functionality of which remains unknown for now.

Separately, Front Page Tech recently shared marketing images of the upcoming smartwatch, which indicated that the device will have a bezel-less design with the crown serving as the only hardware button. The same report revealed that the Pixel Watch is tipped to arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2022. That said, Google hasn’t exactly confirmed any of these reports so we will have to wait and watch what surprises the company has in store for its users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month
Mobiles
Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month
Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC

Wearables

Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC

Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail

News

Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail

Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

News

Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

Okinawa sells over 1 lakh EVs in India in 2021

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa sells over 1 lakh EVs in India in 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail

Amazon s Gifting Days Sale 2021

Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps

How To

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps
Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC

Wearables

Pixel Watch to come with on-device Google Assistant, Exynos SoC
Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail

News

Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail
Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap CES 2022 plans amid growing Covid-19 cases

News

Amazon, Twitter, Meta scrap CES 2022 plans amid growing Covid-19 cases
Amazon leads global smart speaker market followed by Google: Report

News

Amazon leads global smart speaker market followed by Google: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने Mini Smart Speaker को किया रिटायर, अब नहीं बिकेगा ये स्मार्ट स्पीकर

Garena Free Fire में आ रहा बड़ा अपडेट, नए मैप के साथ मिलेगा नया एक्सपीरियंस

Ola यूजर्स की ये दो दिक्कतें हुई दूर, कैब कैंसिलेशन होगा कम!

Free Fire में कैसे मिलेगी Snow Slicer Machete स्किन फ्री, जानिए आसान तरीका

Snapchat ने Star Sports के साथ की पार्टनरशिप, यूजर्स को मिलेगा Pro Kabaddi League का वर्चुअल एक्सपीरियंस

Latest Videos

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India

News

Amazon’s Gifting Days Sale 2021 | Buy Smartphone accessories at ₹99/- Only | BGR India
How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps
How To
how to set Area Busy feature in google maps: Follow these simple steps
Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month

Mobiles

Xiaomi to launch this smartphone with 120W fast charging in India next month
Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail

News

Google Voice users can now decide who goes to voicemail
Amazon s Gifting Days Sale 2021

News

Amazon s Gifting Days Sale 2021
Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

News

Indian government unveils new policies to overcome chip shortage

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers