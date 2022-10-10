comscore Google Pixel Watch to get at least three years of OS updates
Google's Pixel Watch to get at least three years of Wear OS updates

Google's first-generation Pixel Watch will get "guaranteed software updates until at least" October 2025.

  • Google launched the Pixel Watch at Made by Google 2022 event earlier this month.
  • Google's Pixel Watch runs Android 11 based Wear OS 3.5.
  • Google's Pixel Watch will reportedly get guaranteed Wear OS updates until October 2023.
Image: Made by Google / Twitter

As part of the Pixel Watch rollout, tech giant Google has detailed that the Wear OS device will get “at least” three years of updates. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

The period will start “from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US”. Also Read - Made by Google event 2022: 7 Things you didn’t know about Pixel 7

The first-generation Pixel Watch will get “guaranteed software updates until at least” October 2025, reports 9To5Google. Also Read - Google Pixel Watch launched in India: Check price, specs at 'Made by Google' event

Google said, “software updates include Google Pixel Watch security updates, and may include feature drops and other software updates”.

With watches and “Guaranteed software updates”, the company is not making the phone distinction between “Guaranteed Android version updates” and “Guaranteed security updates”.

Wear OS 3.5 is based on Android 11, and past history (Android 9) would suggest the next major Wear OS release is built off Android 13. However, most updates to the wearable platform are delivered as apps/services via the Play Store.

Meanwhile, in terms of the frequency of Pixel Watch updates, Google only said they will occur in a “regular” manner. The Pixel phone support document also says the same thing, but we know that it occurs monthly.

The report mentioned that it is not clear if Google will deliver security patches every month for the Pixel Watch.

— IANS

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 7:08 PM IST
