GOQii Vital 3.0 launched with body temperature sensors

News

GOQii Vital 3.0 launched with inbuilt body temperature sensors to track COVID-19 infections

Wearables

The GOQii Vital 3.0 will be reportedly available in phases in India to the public on an urgent basis for frontline workers, government and private enterprises, and some units.

  Published: May 14, 2020 3:55 PM IST
GOQii Vital 3.0

Wearable brand GOQii recently announced the GOQii Vital 3.0. The wrist band can actually help in the early detection of COVID-19 thanks to its in-built temperature sensors. The wrist band can track users’ pulse, body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep while monitoring their step count and calories. GOQii has also partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study for early detection of COVID-19 infections based on collected data. Also Read - GOQii VitalPro, RunGPS Pro smartwatches launched alongside Smart Stride, Smart Scale: Price, Features, Availability

To curb the rapid spread of the Coronavirus, governments around the world are making sure that temperature checks are mandatory in various public places. Thermal checks can be effective on many levels since a fever is the first symptom observed if infected with the COVID-19 virus. The GOQii Vital 3.0 will help users, as well as patients, check their temperature without any human interaction. This will help reduce the risk to others. Also Read - GOQii Vital ECG launched at Rs 4,999 in India; can detect Atrial Fibrillation

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

However, note that the GOQii Vital 3.0 is only wearable and not a certified medical device. It is recommended that it be used only for risk detection and not as a proper diagnosis. Also, all data collected by GOQii is subject to HIPAA, GDPR, and relevant data privacy guidelines. Also Read - GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

The GOQii Vital 3.0 will be reportedly available in phases in India to the public on an urgent basis for frontline workers, government and private enterprises, and some units. Plans are underway to launch in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Singapore, and other countries. The GOQii Vital 3.0 will be available for orders from the GOQii app and will soon be available on online platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

GOQii Vital ECG launched at Rs 4,999 in India; can detect Atrial Fibrillation

As per a report by Mumbai Live, GOQii brand ambassador Akshay Kumar also donated 1,000 GOQii critical 3.0 bands to the Mumbai Police to accompany them in the fight against COVID-19. The Mumbai Police Department will be one of the first organizations to be able to track and manage the health of its personnel through the GOQii preventive health platform. The device is priced at Rs 3,999.

  Published Date: May 14, 2020 3:55 PM IST

