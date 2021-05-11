This under Rs 5,000 fitness band can measure your blood oxygen level, body temperature

There are several fitness bands available in the Indian market that come with SpO2 support, in other words, can measures blood oxygen level instantly. GOQii, homegrown tech company, has launched a new fitness band that brings with it SpO2 monitor, and several other health related features. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2021: 5 tech gift ideas that can make your mom’s life easier

The latest fitness band from GOQii is not only capable of measuring blood oxygen level but also vitals such as body temperature, heat rate in real time, blood pressure, and also blood glucose levels. So many health related features at an aggressive price of Rs 4,999 is a superb deal to consider. It makes more sense to get this one at this time of crises.

GOQii Vital: Top features

The GOQii Vital 4 comes with several activity modes such as track steps, distance, calories burned, and active time. The Vital 4 also comes with the GOQii app support which offers detailed data on the smartphone and personal coaching as well.

The company claims that the fitness band is capable of offering up to 7 days of battery life. As per the company, the Vital 4 can last for 3 to 4 days with all functions enabled and users will be able to extend to 7-8 days by switching off continuous heart rate and temperature monitoring.

There are 17 exercise modes included and an AMOLED colour display which offers 120×120 pixel resolution. The icing on the cake is the IP68 water and dust resistant certification.

Some of the key exercise modes that the fitness band includes are walking, running, workout, cycling, volleyball, tennis, table tennis, dance, basketball, cricket, yoga, relaxation, situps, soccer, climbing, aerobics, and jumping rope.

The fitness band includes several other features such as music finder, phone finder and notifications for messages, calls, chat apps, options to set timely updates, alarms, and reminders. The fitness band includes several watch faces as well.

The GOQii Vital 4 is up for grabs on Amazon, and GOQii online store. The fitness band is available in Black, Purple, and Red silicone band colour options.