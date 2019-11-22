comscore GOQii Vital ECG launched at Rs 4,999 in India; can detect Atrial Fibrillation
GOQii Vital ECG launched at Rs 4,999 in India; can detect Atrial Fibrillation

GOQii Vital ECG is one of the cheapest wearable in the country capable of tracking ECG and alert users about atrial fibrillation.

  Published: November 22, 2019 3:35 PM IST
GoQii Vital ECG

GOQii has launched ECG-enabled version of its Vital fitness tracker. Called GOQii Vital ECG, the new wearable will provide ECG reports powered by Tricog Health along with personalized coach advise. The Vital ECG is the second prominent device after Apple Watch to support ECG monitoring on a wearable device. The tech is powered by Tricog Health, which is a platform that instantly and accurately interpret ECG readings with advanced technology and medical expertise. With the new tracker, the company says it wants to change the way people check their ECG in the country.

In a release note, the company notes that people only check their ECG once they have suffered a cardiac episode. It says the reason behind lack of awareness for ECG measurement is lack of ECG machines at primary care clinics. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 17.7 million people lost their lives due to cardiovascular disease in 2015. Now, tech companies want to design a health care system to prevent cardiovascular disease. The Vital ECG can record a one lead ECG off the user’s wrist. Additionally, users can also book an online consultation with a cardiac specialist at a nominal fee.

GOQii says once the ECG report becomes available on its health locker, users will have an option to consult with a qualified expert at a nominal fee. Like Apple Watch, it also has features to detect serious heart conditions like Atrial Fibrillation. The wearable uses DeepRhythm, a deep-learning based Arrhythmia detection algorithm to detect Atrial Fibrillation. However, those buying the GOQii Vital ECG should note that it is “only a screening device and not a medical-grade device.”

GOQii Vital ECG is priced at Rs 4,999 and it comes with three months subscription plan. It is available online via Amazon India. It measures ECG, heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking and has a battery life of up to 7 days. It also comes with built-in USB charger. “We are interpreting GOQii Vital EGG data along with state-of-the-art deep learning-based Arrhythmia detection algorithm by Tricog Health. This is a big step towards the reduction in India’s mortality rate due to heart disorders and is in support of PM Modi’s Vision of #FitIndia,” Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.

