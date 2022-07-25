comscore Govt has a warning for all Apple Watch owners: Check details here
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Govt Has A Warning For All Apple Watch Owners Check Details Here
News

Govt has a warning for all Apple Watch owners: Check details here

Wearables

Cert-In has warned Apple Watch users against bugs that can lead apps to leak users' sensitive information. Here is how you can safeguard yourself.

Apple-Watch

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) has issued a warning to all Apple Watch users in India. Marking the security risk of the vulnerabilities as ‘High’, the agency, in a press release, has cautioned Apple Watch users in the country against a slew of vulnerabilities that enable malicious hackers to bypass all security restrictions in Apple’s smartwatch and run an arbitrary code on the device. Simply put, by exploiting these vulnerabilities malicious hackers can gain access to all of users’ personal data. Also Read - Apple explains why iPhone covers are a waste of money

“These vulnerabilities exist in Apple Watch due to buffer overflow of AppleAVD component, an authorisation issue in AppleMobileFileIntegrity component; out-of-bounds write in Audio, ICU and WebKit component; type confusion in Multi-Touch component; multiple out-of-bounds write and memory corruption in GPU Drivers components; out-of-bounds read in Kernel component; and memory initialisation in libxml2 component,” Cert-In wrote in a press release. Also Read - Apple Health Report details how Apple Watch, Health app have been improving lives since launch

The agency said that all an attacker needs to do to exploit these vulnerabilities is send a specially-crafted request. Also Read - Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

“Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary code and bypass security restriction on the targeted system,” the agency added in the release.

Apple too has detailed these vulnerabilities and their impact in a support page. The company in a support page wrote that in addition to gaining privileged access to various components and executing malicious codes, hackers can also track a user’s activity by exploiting the discovered bugs. Apple also said that these bugs can lead a malicious app to leak sensitive user information. It can also lead to UI spoofing wherein an attacker presents information to users in such a way that it appears to be coming from a legitimate source. This info often conceals critical details and it is used to mislead users.

Who is vulnerable to these bugs and exploits?

Basically everyone who is not running the latest version of Apple’s WatchOS is vulnerable to these bugs.

How can I protect myself

Good thing is that Apple has already released a software update to fix all of these vulnerabilities. All you need to do is download and install the latest software update on your Apple Watch to safeguard yourself from these bugs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 2:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 25, 2022 2:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10T will be a flagship with compromises, company tells why
Mobiles
OnePlus 10T will be a flagship with compromises, company tells why
How to capture a screenshot in Lenovo laptop

How To

How to capture a screenshot in Lenovo laptop

Daredevil, She-Hulk and more Marvel series confirmed to arrive on Disney+

Photo Gallery

Daredevil, She-Hulk and more Marvel series confirmed to arrive on Disney+

Got an iPhone? Here s why you shouldn t put a cover on it

Mobiles

Got an iPhone? Here s why you shouldn t put a cover on it

Apple Watch Pro may introduce first major redesign since 2018

Wearables

Apple Watch Pro may introduce first major redesign since 2018

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Got an Apple Watch? Govt has a warning for you

OnePlus 10T will be a flagship with compromises, company tells why

Got an iPhone? Here s why you shouldn t put a cover on it

Apple Watch Pro may introduce first major redesign since 2018

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series pricing leaks ahead of launch: Check details here

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000
Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review

Hands On

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

News

Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL
How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video

Features

How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999