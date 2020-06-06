comscore Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch official with 30-day battery life | BGR India
News

Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch launched with 30-day battery life by Xiaomi Youpin

Wearables

The Xiaomi Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch features heart rate monitor, step counter, sleep monitor, and more.

  • Published: June 6, 2020 8:12 PM IST
Haylou Solar LS04

Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform, Youpin, has just launched a new smartwatch called Haylou Solar LS04. The new device works in the company’s ecosystem and offers up to 30 days of battery life. The product was earlier announced in April earlier this year and has now made its debut in China. Also Read - Wearable shipments in India cross 4 million during Q1

Haylou Solar LS04: Feature and Specifications

The Haylou Solar LS04 has a very minimalist and attractive design, with a metallic circular dial and a 22mm silicone bracelet. It flaunts a 1.28-inch TFT LCD screen, with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. The device also has IP68 certification and weighs around 54 grams. Also Read - Xiaomi's Haylou Solar smartwatch features 30 day battery and costs less than Rs 2,000

The new Xiaomi watch has a heart rate sensor to monitor the user’s heartbeat 24 hours. It also has a sleep monitor, pedometer, calorie counter, stopwatch, phone finder, music player support, or breathing training, among other functions. As far as sports tracking is concerned, the Haylou Solar LS04 is capable of recording your performance in a total of twelve activities, including running, cycling, yoga, soccer, basketball, or rowing. Also Read - Xiaomi Haylou smartwatch announced: Price, features and more

Despite its name, this Xiaomi watch does not run on solar power but instead charges by a conventional USB port. The battery lasts up to 30 days thanks to a 340mAh capacity. Although, this backup is cut in half if you activate 24-hour heart rate monitoring.  Regarding connectivity, the device connects to the mobile via Bluetooth 5.0. It is also compatible with iOS and Android, running Android 4.4, and iOS 8, respectively. The device can be managed through the Haylou Fit app.

Xiaomi Mi camera SE PTZ launched with 360-degree viewing angle: Price, Features

Xiaomi Mi camera SE PTZ launched with 360-degree viewing angle: Price, Features

Xiaomi Haylou LS04 Solar Smartwatch is  available for sale on the Youpin platform at RMB 179 (about Rs 1,900). The device resistant to use in temperatures from -20 degrees to 45 degrees Celsius. It can also be used to operate other general features such as checking messages, emails, and shows incoming calls etc. The smartwatch  has a 2mm thick silicone band.

  • Published Date: June 6, 2020 8:12 PM IST

