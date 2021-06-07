HIFIMAN HE400se open-back planar headphones launched in India: Price, specifications

HIFIMAN HE400se open-back over-ear planar headphones launched in India. The new headphones come with a high-fidelity design and have a claimed ultra-wide soundstage and provide detailed spatial imaging. Key features of the device include planar drivers with an acoustically invisible stealth magnet, 3.5mm detachable audio cables and a comfortable lightweight design. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

HIFIMAN HE400se: Price in India

HIFIMAN HE400se are currently available via Amazon priced at Rs 14,999. It is available in the sole Silver colour option.

HIFIMAN HE400se: Specifications and features

HIFIMAN HE400se sport an over the ear open-back design. It comes with a 3.5mm wired connection port along with a 6.35mm adapter bundled with it. They have a frequency response of 20Hz to 20KHz along with an impedance of 25 ohms. They also come with 91dB of sensitivity and weigh just 390 grams.

The HIFIMAN HE400se unlike conventional headphones does not use neodymium magnets, instead, it utilises acoustically invisible stealth magnets, which the company claims to have designed to let sound waves pass through them without any interference. With these magnets, the company claims that it has dramatically reduced wave fraction turbulence and is able to output sound that is accurate and has a full range.

The company claims that the headphones feature conductive layers that cover nearly the entire diaphragm. This helps the headphones have lower distortion compared to conventional dynamic headphones.

An interesting feature of the headphones is that it comes with hybrid earpads, which help keep the ears cool during long listening hours. Apart from this, the drivers are protected by a newly designed casing for enhanced durability and element protection.