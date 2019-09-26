comscore Honor Band 5 also coming to Amazon India; will be available starting Great Indian Festival sale | BGR India
Honor Band 5 also coming to Amazon India; will be available starting Great Indian Festival sale

  • Published: September 26, 2019 11:09 PM IST
Honor’s latest fitness activity tracker, the Honor Band 5, will soon be available on Amazon India as well. The wearable was introduced through exclusive online partner Flipkart in July. Now the band will also be sold through Amazon India starting from September 29. For Amazon Prime members, it will be available a day prior starting September 28, 12:00 PM onwards during Great Indian Festival sale.

The Honor Band 5 will be available for Rs 2,299. Additionally, the consumers will be able to avail up to 10 percent instant discount using SBI Debit and Credit card during the Great Indian Festival. The band comes in Navy Blue, Black, and Coral Pink color options.

“At Honor, it has been our constant endeavor to provide the best-in-class technology, meaningful innovations and quality products, which enables our consumers to do more. We would like to thank all our consumers for giving us such an overwhelming response for this latest member of Honor family – Honor Band 5. It is very encouraging and re-iterates the immense faith that our consumers continue to have in us,” said Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Honor India.

Specifications and features

It features a design that is identical to Honor Band 4 and even uses the same silicone strap. It sports a 0.95-inch display with 2.5D curved glass, and will offer options for multiple watch faces. The AMOLED display seems to support a resolution of 240×120 pixels. The fitness wearable comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool.

The band retains the fitness features of its predecessor like option to tracking activities. It also comes with a real-time heart-rate monitoring option. With Band 5, you will be able to track 10 different sports including running, cycling, swimming and more. Compared to Honor Band 4, the new wearable comes with blood oxygen level monitor. It is backed by a 100mAh battery. The company claims up to 14 days standby battery time on a single charge. Other prominent features include 50 meter/ 5ATM water and dust resistance, 6-axis sensors Intertial sensor and a PPG heart rate sensor for continuous Heart rate tracking.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 11:09 PM IST

