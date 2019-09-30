comscore Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control feature in India
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control feature in India
News

Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control feature in India

Wearables

Honor Band 5 is the first band to get support for blood oxygen level detection in this price segment in India. The fitness band is available for Rs 2,299 and comes in coral pink, black and navy color options.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 7:23 PM IST
honor-band-5-price-in-india-flipkart

Honor Band 5, the new wearable from Huawei’s e-brand, is getting two new features in India. The company has announced the roll out of SpO2 and Remote Music Control for the wearable. While these features are being pushed as OTA update to already sold devices, the new devices will come with these two key features pre-installed on them. With this new software release, the Honor Band 5 becomes the first fitness tracker in this price segment to come equipped with SpO2 feature in the country.

Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 feature in India

Honor Band 5 was launched as the latest wearable by Huawei’s e-brand in India. It is now also the first band to get blood oxygen detection feature in the country. The SpO2 feature allows users to track their blood oxygen saturation level allowing them to better check their health and fitness. The SpO2 indicator is considered as a key indicator of the oxygen supply to cells and tissues. The reading of blood oxygen level of a healthy individual is read between 90 to 100 percent.

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India in August 2019

Also Read

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India in August 2019

If the value of SpO2 is below 89 percent, then it is considered alarming and might even require medical care. “With the SpO2 feature, Honor Band 5 will enable users to assess how their body is adapting and adjusting to the workouts, sleep cycles and environmental change,” the company said in a statement. Alongside the feature, Honor is also adding support for remote music control feature on its wearable. Users will be able to view and control their favorite music app right from their wrist.

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

Also Read

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

The Remote Music Control feature is compatible with smartphones running Android version 5.0 and above. It supports a wide range of music apps including Shazam, VLC for Android, Google Play Music, YouTube, Spotify, Huawei Music, among others. On the Honor Band 5 itself, users will be able to view the name of the track, adjust and control its volume, play, pause and skip tracks. The fitness tracker is available for Rs 2,299 on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 7:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
News
Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online

How To

Provident Fund: How to check EPF balance online

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

News

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

News

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the festive sale

Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control feature in India

Wearables

Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control feature in India
HONOR 20i vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is the better option under 15K budget?

Brand Solution

HONOR 20i vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is the better option under 15K budget?
Honor Band 5 also coming to Amazon India

Wearables

Honor Band 5 also coming to Amazon India
HONOR TechChic: Pioneering the synergy between technology and chic lifestyle

Brand Solution

HONOR TechChic: Pioneering the synergy between technology and chic lifestyle
Honor festive offer deals on smartphones, wearables and more

Deals

Honor festive offer deals on smartphones, wearables and more

हिंदी समाचार

Honor Band 5 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, फिटबैंड से एंड्रॉएड स्मार्टफोन पर कर पाएंगे म्यूजिक कंट्रोल

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale : Xiaomi Poco F1 स्मार्टफोन को मात्र 13,499 रुपये में खरीदें

Oppo K5 स्मार्टफोन 64मेगापिक्सल के साथ Geekbench और TENAA लिस्टिंग पर हुआ स्पॉट, 10 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च

Navratri 2019: नवरात्री WhatsApp Stickers स्मार्टफोन पर ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Lava A1200 फोन 7 दिनों की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ 1,250 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the festive sale
News
Xiaomi sold over 1.5 million devices during the festive sale
Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019

News

Huawei EMUI 10 update to reach 33 devices by December 2019
Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC

News

Sony might be working on a flagship with Snapdragon 865 SoC
OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year

News

OnePlus TV to launch in other regions, Made in India TV by 2019-end or next year
UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects

News

UK police can access Facebook and WhatsApp messages of suspects