Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 and Remote Music Control feature in India

Honor Band 5, the new wearable from Huawei’s e-brand, is getting two new features in India. The company has announced the roll out of SpO2 and Remote Music Control for the wearable. While these features are being pushed as OTA update to already sold devices, the new devices will come with these two key features pre-installed on them. With this new software release, the Honor Band 5 becomes the first fitness tracker in this price segment to come equipped with SpO2 feature in the country.

Honor Band 5 gets SpO2 feature in India

Honor Band 5 was launched as the latest wearable by Huawei’s e-brand in India. It is now also the first band to get blood oxygen detection feature in the country. The SpO2 feature allows users to track their blood oxygen saturation level allowing them to better check their health and fitness. The SpO2 indicator is considered as a key indicator of the oxygen supply to cells and tissues. The reading of blood oxygen level of a healthy individual is read between 90 to 100 percent.

If the value of SpO2 is below 89 percent, then it is considered alarming and might even require medical care. “With the SpO2 feature, Honor Band 5 will enable users to assess how their body is adapting and adjusting to the workouts, sleep cycles and environmental change,” the company said in a statement. Alongside the feature, Honor is also adding support for remote music control feature on its wearable. Users will be able to view and control their favorite music app right from their wrist.

The Remote Music Control feature is compatible with smartphones running Android version 5.0 and above. It supports a wide range of music apps including Shazam, VLC for Android, Google Play Music, YouTube, Spotify, Huawei Music, among others. On the Honor Band 5 itself, users will be able to view the name of the track, adjust and control its volume, play, pause and skip tracks. The fitness tracker is available for Rs 2,299 on Amazon India and Flipkart.