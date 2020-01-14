Honor has taken wraps off its latest fitness band and smartwatch in India. The Honor Band 5i comes with a price label of Rs 1,999 in India, whereas the Magic Watch 2 costs Rs 11,999, which is the price for the base 42mm variant. Both the Honor devices will be up for grabs via Amazon. The 46mm model of the smartwatch is priced at Rs 12,999. Read on to know more about the new fitness wearables.

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications

The Magic Watch 2 is made out of 361L stainless steel and comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390-pixel resolution while the larger model has a 1.4-inch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The watch features Always-on display and you can also use your own photos as watch face. The Magic Watch 2 is also powered by Kirin A1 chipset. There is 4GB of storage and rated battery life of 14 days on a single charge. The smaller 42mm model comes with battery life equivalent to one week. The device supports 13 different types of running courses.

The watch supports all fitness-centric features including step tracking and heart rate measurement. It is 5ATM water-resistant and can calculate SWOLF score, which is the number of strokes and seconds need to swim one length of the pool. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking 6 common types of sleep disorders. There are a total of 15 fitness options with voice over guidance. It supports swimming heart rate monitor, hands-free Bluetooth calling, offline music playback, stress monitor. You can also check your contact list on the watch. The company says that the Honor Magic Watch 2 is its most innovative and best timepiece.

Honor Band 5i features

Meanwhile, the Honor Band 5i is an affordable fitness wristband from the company. The Honor Band 5i comes with a built-in USB port, Watch Face store, and sleep tracking features. It offers a design that is identical to Honor Band 5. But it gets the colored touchscreen TFT display with a capacitive home button, which is slightly large at 0.96-inch instead of 0.95 AMOLED display seen on Band 5. It will also offer options for multiple watch faces. This Honor fitness band comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool. It comes with SpO2 monitor as well as a music control feature.

Also, it comes equipped with a heart rate monitor sleep tracking features, step counting, nine sports mode and more. The band can be paired with most phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and above. It is also backed by 91mAh battery, which is smaller than Band 5’s 100mAh battery. The company claims that customers can get up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. Honor notes that the Band 5i can fully charge in approximately 1.5 hours.