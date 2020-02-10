comscore Honor Band 5i Coral Pink, Olive Green color variants now on Amazon India
Honor Band 5i Coral Pink and Olive Green color variants now available on Amazon India

The Honor Band 5i is an affordable fitness wristband from the Huawei sub-brand. The Honor Band 5i comes with a built-in USB port, Watch Face store, and sleep tracking features.

  • Published: February 10, 2020 10:54 AM IST
HONOR Band 5i_Coral Pink

Last month, Honor launched its fitness tracker Honor Band 5i in India along with Magic Watch 2 and Honor 9X smartphone. The company had only launched the ‘Meteorite Black’ color variant back then, and now it has brought the other two color variants as well – the Coral Pink and the Olive Green.

Both color variants of the Honor Band 5i are available starting February 9 on Amazon India. These are also priced at Rs 1,999, just like the Black color variant. Here’s everything you need to know about the fitness tracker Honor Band 5i.

Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 get massive discounts on Flipkart, Amazon

Also Read

Honor Magic Watch, Honor Band 5 get massive discounts on Flipkart, Amazon

Honor Band 5i: Features, specs

The Honor Band 5i is an affordable fitness wristband from the Huawei sub-brand. The Honor Band 5i comes with a built-in USB port, Watch Face store, and sleep tracking features. It offers a design that is identical to Honor Band 5. But it gets the colored touchscreen TFT display with a capacitive home button, which is slightly large at 0.96-inch instead of 0.95 AMOLED display seen on Band 5. It also offers options for multiple watch faces. This Honor fitness band comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool.

Also, it comes equipped with a heart rate monitor sleep tracking features, step counting, nine sports mode and more. The tracker will soon be able to detect blood oxygen saturation levels as well. A new update coming to the fitness tracker this month will enable the SpO2 feature on the band. The update will always allow health and fitness enthusiasts to get an estimate of their blood-oxygen levels on the go.

The band can be paired with most phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and above. It is also backed by 91mAh battery, which is smaller than Band 5’s 100mAh battery. The company claims that customers can get up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. Honor notes that the Band 5i can fully charge in approximately 1.5 hours.

