News

Honor Band 5i fitness activity tracker with built-in USB charging launched in China

Wearables

  Published: October 23, 2019 10:55 AM IST
honor band 5i

Honor has launched its latest fitness activity tracker, the Honor Band 5i, in China alongside the Honor 20 Lite. The Band 5i boats of a similar design as the existing Band 5, but its big highlight is the standalone USB plug charging. The built-in charging connector lets the wearable charge through any wall charger directly with a USB A female port. Here’s everything you need to know.

Honor Band 5i: Price, colors, availability

The Honor Band 5i fitness tracker has been priced at RMB 159 (approximately Rs 1,600 ) for China. It is already on pre-order already, but will be made available through open sale from November 1 on Vmall. The wearable will come in in Meteorite Black, Coral Powder, and Olive Green color options.

Specifications and features

The Honor Band 5i features a design that is identical to Honor Band 5. But it gets the colored touchscreen TFT display with a capacitive home button, which is slightly large at 0.96-inch instead of 0.95 AMOLED display seen on Band 5. It will also offer options for multiple watch faces. The fitness wearable comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool. Also, It comes equipped with a heart rate monitor sleep tracking features, step counting, nine sports mode and more.

The band can be paired with most phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and above. It is also backed by 91mAh battery, which is smaller than Band 5’s 100mAh battery. The company claims up to 9 days standby battery time on a single charge. Honor notes that the Band 5i can fully charge in approximately 1.5 hours.

  Published Date: October 23, 2019 10:55 AM IST

