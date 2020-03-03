comscore Honor Band 5i gets SpO2 feature with the latest update | BGR India
Honor Band 5i gets SpO2 feature with the latest update

Wearables

The Honor Band 5i price in India is set at Rs 1,899. The newly added SpO2 feature can help track oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 12:29 PM IST
Honor Band 5i

Honor has released a new update for its recently launched Honor Band 5i fitness wearable. The latest update adds the SpO2 feature on the Honor Band 5i device. The newly added SpO2 feature can help track oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream. The company says the feature will help users assess how their body is adapting during workouts or at high altitudes.

The Honor Band 5i price in India is set at Rs 1,899. The fitness band comes in three color variants, including Black, Pink, and Green. This fitness wearable from Honor can be purchased via Amazon India. To recall, the device was launched with features like AMOLED panel, heart rate monitoring, nine sports mode and more.

Watch Video: Top 5 Fitness Trackers to buy in India

Honor Band 5i: Features, specs

The Honor Band 5i is an affordable fitness wristband from the Huawei sub-brand. The Honor Band 5i comes with a built-in USB port, Watch Face store, and sleep tracking features. It offers a design that is identical to Honor Band 5. But it gets the colored touchscreen TFT display with a capacitive home button, which is slightly large at 0.96-inch instead of 0.95 AMOLED display seen on Band 5. It also offers options for multiple watch faces.

This Honor fitness band comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool. Also, it comes equipped with a heart rate monitor sleep tracking features, step counting, nine sports mode and more. The tracker will soon be able to detect blood oxygen saturation levels as well. A new update coming to the fitness tracker this month will enable the SpO2 feature on the band.

The update will always allow health and fitness enthusiasts to get an estimate of their blood-oxygen levels on the go. The band can be paired with most phones running on Android 4.4 and above, or iOS 9.0 and above. It is also backed by 91mAh battery, which is smaller than Band 5’s 100mAh battery. The company claims that customers can get up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. Honor notes that the Band 5i can fully charge in approximately 1.5 hours.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 12:29 PM IST

