Honor Band 5i launch teased for October 22; will also carry SpO2 sensor
News

Honor Band 5i launch teased for October 22; will also carry SpO2 sensor

Wearables

The Honor Band 5i seems like an iteration of the recently launched Honor Band 5. The teaser reveals that the Band 5i will retain one of the unique feature of Band 5, which is the blood oxygen level sensor.

  Published: October 18, 2019 9:46 AM IST
Honor-Band-5i-teaser

Huawei’s sub-brand will be announcing the Honor Band 5i on October 22 in China. The company is expected to launch the Honor 20 Youth edition and a few more products at the same event next week. Honor has started teasing the Honor Band 5i on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.

The Honor Band 5i seems like an iteration of the recently launched Honor Band 5. The teaser reveals that the Band 5i will retain one of the unique feature of Band 5, which is the blood oxygen level sensor. The Band 5i will also be able to measure the level of SpO2 or oxygen saturation in the blood just like Honor Band 5.

Not just that, the Honor Band 5i appears to be sharing the same design with the Band 5. The only change is the built-in charging connector which lets the wearable charge through any wall charger directly with a USB A female port. As per the Honor Band 5i launch teaser, the wearable will come in Pink, Black, and Olive Green color options.

Honor launched the Band 5 alongside Honor 9X smartphones in China in July at RMB 189. In India, the wearable costs Rs 2,599. It is available through online partners Flipkart and Amazon India. The band comes in Navy Blue, Black, and Coral Pink color options.

Specifications and features

The Honor Band 5 features a design that is identical to Honor Band 4 and even uses the same silicone strap. It sports a 0.95-inch display with 2.5D curved glass, and will offer options for multiple watch faces. The AMOLED display seems to support a resolution of 240×120 pixels. The fitness wearable comes with a water-resistant rating of around 5ATM and can be taken in a swimming pool.

The band retains the fitness features of its predecessor like option to tracking activities. It also comes with a real-time heart-rate monitoring option. With Band 5, you will be able to track 10 different sports including running, cycling, swimming and more. Compared to Honor Band 4, the new wearable comes with blood oxygen level monitor. It is also capable of NFC-based mobile payments and is backed by a 100mAh battery. The company claims up to 14 days standby battery time on a single charge.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: October 18, 2019 9:46 AM IST

