Just two weeks ago, Huawei sub-brand Honor recently launched its Band 5i budget fitness tracker in India. Now the tracker will be able to detect blood oxygen saturation levels soon. A new update coming to the fitness tracker next month will enable the SpO2 feature on the band. The update will always allow health and fitness enthusiasts to get an estimate of their blood-oxygen levels on the go.

SpO2 or blood oxygen saturation is a measure of how much oxygen is present in the blood flowing through your body. It is calculated by putting your oxygen-carrying haemoglobin against the total haemoglobin in your blood.

How do SpO2 sensors work on the Honor Band 5i?

SpO2 sensors work by sending infrared light through your skin and calculating how much of the light comes back, somewhat similar to sonar, or a bat using echolocation. Haemoglobin cells in the blood that carry oxygen absorb this light from the sensor. Similarly, Haemoglobin cells that don’t carry oxygen let the light pass through. The sensor on fitness trackers like the Honor Band 5i measures how much light gets back and uses preset algorithms to calculate your blood oxygen estimate.

The Honor Band 5i is the successor to the Band 5. Though it features the same design, the new upgrade features direct USB charging instead of a separate dock which makes charging much more convenient. Moreover, the Band 5i is equipped with a 91mAh battery and can last over 7 days on a single charge on moderate usage. Further, the app can last for up to 9 days on standby.

The Honor Band 5i is also armed with a 0.96-inch AMOLED color display with 160×90 resolution screen. This is a full touch screen and the display has its own home button below. The Band 5i also has TruSeen 3.0 heart-rate monitor and a set of fitness tracking exercises. It is priced at Rs 1,999.