Honor is set to launch a new fitness tracker in its Band series. The company has teased Band 6 in a new invite, where it mentions November 3 as the launch date. The invite was shared by the brand on Weibo, and it gives us a glimpse of the new design of the wearable. Going by the image of the product, the Honor Band 6 is likely to sport a full-screen design. And it is likely that the bump in the screen size will have a direct impact on the battery capacity as well. Also Read - Honor enters gaming laptop segment with Hunter V700

The Honor Band 6 will be the successor to the Honor Band 5. But unlike the previous version, this fitness band could get major upgrades. The teaser suggests: “This time it will be different.” And when a brand mentions something like this, one can expect the product to be a big improvement over its previous versions. Either way, the teaser does not share more details about the device. Also Read - Honor Band 5i gets SpO2 feature with the latest update

However, we expect the Honor Band 6 to get an OLED screen, running on the customised Honor interface. It will likely support fitness and sports modes and include sensors like heart-rate sensor and SpO2 monitor. With these changes, it’s unlikely that Honor will be able to keep the price in the affordable bracket. So, we’re keeping our fingers crossed. And hoping the brand manages to give us a compelling product at an appealing price point. We won’t have to wait very long to get the official details.

Few weeks ago, Honor launched a slew of new products at the IFA 2020, including the Watch GS Pro. It is a rugged smartwatch with a 700mAh battery that is capable of providing 25-day battery life. It has also gone through 14 MIL-STD-810G testing to certify its durability. To make things further compatible, Honor has added dual satellite positioning systems along with reverse tracking feature. The Watch GS Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED circular display with stainless steel bezels.