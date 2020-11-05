comscore Honor Band 6 officially launches: AMOLED display and more | BGR India
Honor Band 6 officially launches: Big AMOLED display, new colors, and more

Honor Band 6 comes equipped with 10 different sports modes from various health features to magnetic chargers.

  • Published: November 5, 2020 6:44 PM IST
Honor-Band-6

Honor, which recently released the Honor 10X Lite smartphone, has officially expanded its fitness tracker range of devices by launching the Honor Band 6, which was seen in a number of leaks. As the name implies, Honor Band 6 is the successor of Honor Band 5, which the company released this year. Unlike its predecessor, Band 6 looks different, especially when we talk about the enlarged screen. Also Read - Huawei Nova 8 SE में होगा iPhone 12 जैसा डिजाइन! इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च

Honor Band 6 features

Honor Band 6 has a screen measuring 1.47 inches which makes it look more like a smartwatch than a smartband. It uses an AMOLED panel and 2.5D curved glass which provides a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. The big screen is also accompanied by a strap that is wider and thicker than the previous generation. It comes in three color variants such as Meteorite Black, Seagull Gray, and Coral Powder. It has dimensions of 43 × 25.4 × 11.45mm and weighs around 18 grams (strapless). Also Read - HUAWEI Mate40 Pro के कैमरे ने DXOMARK पर किया टॉप, 136 प्वाइंट्स किया स्कोर

Also Read - Huawei Mate 30E Pro with EMUI 11, Kirin 990 and 5G support announced in China

Coming to the features in it, Honor Band 6 still offers fitness functions by being equipped with 10 different sport modes. There is also blood oxygen level monitoring, Huawei TruSeen 4.0 24-hour heart rate tracking, and Huawei TruSleep sleep monitoring. Menstrual cycle monitoring is also included in the package that comes with automatic detection features, the option to select watch faces via the companion app, and a 5ATM rating that makes it waterproof to a depth of 50 meters.

It also comes with the addition of NFC support which supports contactless payments and Bluetooth 5.0. This allows users to connect the band with their smartphone to view notifications or control the music player. Meanwhile, to keep it running, the Honor Band 6 has a 180 mAh capacity battery which is claimed to have a battery life of up to 14 days. And it can charge via a magnetic charger.

Honor Band 6 availability and price

The Honor Band 6 will on sale starting November 11, but that’s for the Chinese market. Meanwhile, as far as availability in the international market is concerned, there is no news about it at this time. As for the price, the Honor Band 6 will sell for 249 Yuan (around Rs. 2,800) for the non-NFC version. And the NFC version has a price tag of 289 yuan (around Rs. 3,300).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 5, 2020 6:44 PM IST

