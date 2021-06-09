Honor Band 6 takes on Redmi Watch in India, gets listed on Flipkart

Despite its separation from Huawei, Honor continues to sell products in India and its latest one will be the Honor Band 6. The fitness tracker from this Chinese giant will be available in India via Flipkart and ahead of its launch, the price has already been revealed. The Honor Band 6 with its price of Rs 3,999 is set to take on the Redmi Watch with a similar feature set. Also Read - Samsung takes lead from Apple in Q1 2021 smartphone shipments: Canalys

Honor will put the Band 6 for its first sale on the Indian shores on June 14 via Flipkart. The fitness tracker will also be available in three colour variants: Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink. The band was launched in global markets some months ago but India gets to see a more aggressive pricing. Also Read - Top five basic laptops for students and casual users under Rs 45,000

Honor Band 6 listed on Flipkart

The Honor Band 6 is the company’s return to the fitness band segment with a new design and more features. The main highlight on this wearable is its large display. Apart from measuring 1.47-inches, the Honor Band 6 features an AMOLED panel instead of an IPS LCD panel you see on the Redmi Watch and Amazfit Bip U. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: WhatsApp new features, Twitter blue tick, JioMeet crosses 15 million users

As part of its fitness monitoring solutions, the Band 6 can track blood oxygen saturation as well as heart rate monitoring round the clock. It can also track heart rate variability to measure stress levels, something which lots of fitness trackers do these days. One can also monitor and analyse sleep on this one.

There are over 10 sports modes available, one of which includes swimming, thereby suggesting its waterproofing. With its 180mAh battery, Honor claims it can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The tracker can also show notifications from your smartphone and even deal with calls. As usual, there will be a couple of watch faces to choose from.

The Honor Band 6 directly competes with the Redmi Watch and the Amazfit Bip U. The Band 6 has a slightly bigger display and it uses a better quality AMOLED panel than the LCD ones on these two watches. Keep an eye for a review of the Honor Band 6 to see whether it’s any good.