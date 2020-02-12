comscore Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm variant goes on sale in India
Honor Magic Watch 2 42mm variant goes on sale in India, 46mm will re-stock tomorrow

The Honor Magic Watch 2 (42mm) is only available in 'Agate Black' color variant for Rs 11,999 on Amazon India.

  • Published: February 12, 2020 6:55 PM IST
Honor Magic Watch 2

Honor has now started selling the 42mm variant of the Honor Magic Watch 2 in India. The company was initially selling the 46mm variant since last month launch, and from February 11, the 42mm variant is also made available on Amazon India.

Price and offers

The Honor Magic Watch 2 (42mm) is only available in ‘Agate Black’ color variant for Rs 11,999 on Amazon India. Additionally, on every purchase of the MagicWatch 2 (42mm) consumers will get a free Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones. The company will also bring back the Magic Watch 2 46mm model on sale from tomorrow, February 13. The Charcoal Black variant of 46mm model will be priced at Rs 12,999 and the Flax Brown variant at Rs 14,999.

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications

The Magic Watch 2 is made out of 361L stainless steel and comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390-pixel resolution while the larger model has a 1.4-inch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The watch features Always-on display and you can also use your own photos as watch face. The Magic Watch 2 is also powered by Kirin A1 chipset. There is 4GB of storage and rated battery life of 14 days on a single charge. The smaller 42mm model comes with battery life equivalent to one week. The device supports 13 different types of running courses.

The watch supports all fitness-centric features including step tracking and heart rate measurement. It is 5ATM water-resistant and can calculate SWOLF score, which is the number of strokes and seconds need to swim one length of the pool. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking 6 common types of sleep disorders. There are a total of 15 fitness options with voice over guidance. It supports swimming heart rate monitor, hands-free Bluetooth calling, offline music playback, stress monitor. You can also check your contact list on the watch. The company says that the Honor Magic Watch 2 is its most innovative and best timepiece.

