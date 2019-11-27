The Honor Magic Watch 2 launched at an event in Beijing yesterday. The smartwatch was unveiled alongside the Honor V30 and Honor V30 Pro smartphones. The event also saw the unveiling of the Honor MagicBook laptop. If the smartwatch impresses you, here’s some news for Indian users. As per IANS, the Honor Magic Watch 2 India launch will take place as early as next month.

Magic Watch 2 India launch details

The report claims that the smartwatch will be available in India starting December 12. An official launch is likely to take place before that. “Honor Magic Watch 2 marks Honor’s another big step in the brand’s own ecosystem integration of connected smart products as well as the global wearable market,” George Zhao, President of Honor, told IANS.

Prices start from CNY 1,099 (around Rs 11,200) for the 42mm Agate Black version. The Charcoal Black version with 46mm watch face costs CNY 1,199 (around Rs 12,200). The 46mm Flax Brown and 42mm Sakura Gold variants cost CNY 1,399 (around Rs 14,200).

Features, specifications

The Magic Watch 2 is made out of 361L stainless steel and comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixel resolution while the larger model has a 1.4-inch display with 454 x 454 pixel resolution. Like the Huawei Watch GT 2, the Magic Watch 2 is also powered by Kirin A2 chipset. There is 4GB of storage and rated battery life of 14 days on a single charge. The smaller 42mm model comes with battery life equivalent to one week.

The watch supports all fitness centric features including step tracking and heart rate measurement. It is 5ATM water resistant and can calculate SWOLF score, which is the number of strokes and seconds need to swim one length of the pool. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking 6 common types of sleep disorders.

With Inputs from IANS