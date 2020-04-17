comscore Honor Magic Watch 2 gets Spo2, Female Cycle Tracking features in India
  Honor Magic Watch 2 new updates bring Spo2 and Female Cycle Tracking features in India
Honor Magic Watch 2 new updates bring Spo2 and Female Cycle Tracking features in India

As per Honor, the SpO2 feature update OTA (Over the Air) is rolling out from April 14 to both the variants of the Magic Watch 2.

  Published: April 17, 2020 12:52 PM IST
Honor Magic Watch 2

Honor on Thursday announced two new update for its latest smartwatch, the Honor Magic Watch 2, in India. The company has brought ‘Spo2’ and ‘Female Cycle Tracking’ features to the smartwatch in these two new updates which are rolling out separately. As per Honor, the SpO2 feature update OTA (Over the Air) is rolling out from April 14 to both the variants of the Magic Watch 2. Also Read - Honor 30 Pro+ is the second best camera smartphone, according to DxOMark

The latest Female Cycle Tracking feature update have been pushed on April 15 to the 42mm variant of the Honor Magic Watch 2. The same feature update will also arrive for the 46mm variant soon. Honor’s SpO2 feature is also available on its band. It allows the users to track the oxygen saturation level in their blood to keep a better check of their health and fitness. Also Read - Honor 30 सीरीज हुई लॉन्च, Huawei P40 Pro जैसा ही मिलता है दमदार कैमरा

On the other hand, the Female Cycle Tracking feature is for women to keep a track menstrual cycle and fertility window symptoms. According to the company, it notifies period predictions, menstrual cycle data and estimated fertility period, alongside other health features such as Sleep, Heart Rate, SpO2 and other daily activities to track data and, draw inferences and connections. The feature can be best experienced through Huawei’s Health app. Also Read - Honor 30 series with Android 10 launched: Check price, specifications, sale date, availability

Honor Magic Watch 2: Specifications and features

The Magic Watch 2 is made out of 361L stainless steel and comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390-pixel resolution while the larger model has a 1.4-inch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. The watch features Always-on display and you can also use your own photos as watch face. The Magic Watch 2 is also powered by Kirin A1 chipset. There is 4GB of storage and rated battery life of 14 days on a single charge. The smaller 42mm model comes with battery life equivalent to one week. The device supports 13 different types of running courses.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The watch supports all fitness-centric features including step tracking and heart rate measurement. It is 5ATM water-resistant and can calculate SWOLF score, which is the number of strokes and seconds need to swim one length of the pool. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking 6 common types of sleep disorders. There are a total of 15 fitness options with voice over guidance. It supports swimming heart rate monitor, hands-free Bluetooth calling, offline music playback, stress monitor. You can also check your contact list on the watch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 12:52 PM IST

