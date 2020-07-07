Honor MagicWatch 2 new update adds 85 new workout modes and more

Honor has started rolling out of its latest firmware update for the MagicWatch 2 smartwatch in India. The big update brings 85 new workout modes and 194 types of data tracking. As noted by the company, the Honor MagicWatch 2 adds 85 new workout modes to the existing 15 professional workout modes. Users can now choose and customize (i.e. add and/or remove activities) on the workout menu for quick selection, as per their preference and fitness regime. Also Read - Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch

The update will be available on both 42mm and 46mm Honor MagicWatch 2 variants. The smartwatches already offer customized and personalized watch faces. Internally, it packs Huawei's first wearable chipset – Kirin A1 SoC. The smartwatch is also capable of tracking 6 common types of sleep disorders. It supports swimming heart rate monitor, hands-free Bluetooth calling, offline music playback, stress monitor. You can also check your contact list on the watch.

Honor Magic Watch 2 specifications

The Magic Watch 2 is made out of 361L stainless steel and comes in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390-pixel resolution while the larger model has a 1.4-inch display with 454 x 454 pixels resolution.

The watch features Always-on display and you can also use your own photos as watch face. The Magic Watch 2 is also powered by Kirin A1 chipset. There is 4GB of storage and rated battery life of 14 days on a single charge. The smaller 42mm model comes with battery life equivalent to one week. The device supports 13 different types of running courses.

The watch supports all fitness-centric features including step tracking and heart rate measurement. It is 5ATM water-resistant and can calculate SWOLF score, which is the number of strokes and seconds need to swim one length of the pool.